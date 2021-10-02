Daily Covid-19 Cases May Exceed 5,000 If Current Trends Persist

As Singapore’s daily Covid-19 cases continue to increase, the public’s anxiety is probably growing in tandem too.

This is why the news that case numbers may exceed 5,000 per day soon may not be helping. But the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) assures the public that there isn’t much to worry about.

Apparently, they foresee that most of the cases that’ll emerge in the coming weeks will be mild and asymptomatic.

As such, most patients will be able to recover smoothly at home.

Daily Covid-19 cases could exceed 5,000 by mid-October

Over the past week or so, Singapore has consistently been reporting over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases daily, with the majority in the local community.

Despite the concerning trend, it seems like the figures aren’t ready to decrease yet, at least according to the MTF.

At a press conference today (2 Oct), they shared the trajectory they foresee Singapore following if current trends persist. The Ministry of Health (MOH) posted a press release detailing their announcements.

The biggest point perhaps is the likelihood of seeing more than 5,000 cases a day by mid-October.

With cases dangerously approaching 3,000 already, MOH predicts it could cross the 3,200 mark soon. Thus, reaching 5,000 daily cases seems like a strong possibility.

Majority will be mild cases but ICU numbers may still rise

On the bright side, they expect most of these cases to be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and can thus qualify for home recovery.

However, with more cases, there also emerges the chance for ICU cases to rise despite the current low numbers.

Nevertheless, MOH assures that they’ll be monitoring ICU capacity closely.

Effects of tighter measures yet to be seen

Though we’re slightly over a week into the recently tightened measures, MOH states that they have yet to see the full effects of it.

Be that as it may, they are ramping up healthcare resources to cope with the rise in cases.

Since we still have a few weeks to go till the designated end date, let’s hope that the situation will improve by then.

