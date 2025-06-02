 SG Election Notice
'Absolutely insane': Netizens shocked by S$52K tendered rent for Tampines clinic

Netizens shocked by S$52K tendered rent for Tampines clinic

Many wondered how much the clinic would need to charge per consultation to break even.

By - 2 Jun 2025, 11:45 am

Clinic at Tampines HDB block secures unit with S$52K tendered rent

A new clinic set to open at Block 954C Tampines Street 96 will be paying a staggering S$52,188 in monthly rent.

According to documents released by the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the space was successfully tendered by Lum Sian Wei Shaun.

Source: HDB

The high rental bid has since made waves online, with many noting the steep price tag for a heartland location.

Screenshot first surfaced on LinkedIn

A screenshot of the document was first shared on LinkedIn by Dr Hisham Badaruddin, founder and CEO of Bartley Clinic, who called the sky-high price “obscene”.

His fellow doctors agreed, with one commenting that rent in Singapore is “abhorrently high”, especially for businesses.

clinic rent

Source: LinkedIn

Another commenter suggested the clinic might be an aesthetic practice, observing that more young doctors now pursue cosmetic work over traditional chronic care.

Source: LinkedIn

However, according to DocLah, Dr Lum — the successful tenderer — is listed as a General Practitioner (GP).

When asked what he would have expected for a clinic at that location, Dr Hisham cited rates at private medical centres for comparison: around S$17 per sq ft at Camden Medical and up to S$30 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital or Paragon Medical.

Assuming a typical HDB clinic size of under 1,000 sq ft, the Tampines rent works out to about S$52 per sq ft.

clinic rent

Source: LinkedIn

‘Absolutely insane’: Redditors weigh in on S$52K monthly rent

Dr Hisham’s later made its way to the r/Singapore subreddit, where the original poster (OP) questioned whether the figure marked a “new record”, referencing both million-dollar HDB resale flats and soaring rental prices.

“How do they even sustain?” they asked.

52k rental for clinic @ HDB area
byu/Weekly-Ad6866 insingapore

Since the post went up on Sunday (1 June), the thread has drawn over 220 comments, with netizens debating the feasibility of running a clinic amid rising rental costs in Singapore.

“52K is absolutely insane,” one user wrote, suggesting that the clinic would need to operate for long hours — possibly even 24/7 — to stay afloat.

Source: Reddit

Another questioned how much the clinic would have to charge for a basic consultation to break even.

Source: Reddit

One even broke down the monthly rent of S$52K into prices per consult and the number of patients the clinic would have to see a per month.

One commenter even did the maths, estimating that if the clinic charges S$50 per consultation, it would need to see at least 1,040 patients a month just to cover rent — excluding staff salaries and other overheads.

Source: Reddit

“It will be impossible to survive,” they concluded.

‘We’ve lost our way’: S’porean laments poor quality of restaurants here, blames costly rent

Featured image adapted by studioroman on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and HDB.

