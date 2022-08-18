555 Villa Thai Near Changi Airport Runway Will Close On 1 Sep, Owners Finding New Venue

555 Villa Thai Bids Farewell To Current Venue, Last Day On 31 Aug

Amid drops in customer footfall and Covid-19 restrictions over recent years, many eateries have had to close shop.

Even though restrictions have since eased, things aren’t exactly rosy for restaurants as they now grapple with rising costs due to inflation.

One popular Thai eatery located close to Changi Airport runways is closing on 1 Sep 2022, and fans who enjoyed its al fresco chill atmosphere will be sad to see it go.

While 555 Villa Thai did not state a reason for closing, the eatery’s owners have promised a comeback once they’ve secured a new venue.

The eatery’s last day at its current location will be on 31 Aug.

Eatery has view of planes taking off & live entertainment

The eatery, located at 30 Cosford Road, is known for being out of the way but also offering a great view of planes taking off and landing, due to its proximity to Changi Airport runways.

Live entertainment, combined with outdoor seating, makes the eatery a good spot for a chill night out with friends.

Besides the vibes, the eatery serves up familiar Thai food, bringing Thailand closer to Singapore, especially during the pandemic when travelling to Bangkok was restricted.

Given how unique the establishment is, fans were sad to learn that the restaurant is closing.

If you’d like to visit before it closes, here’s how to get there:

555 Villa Thai

Address: 30 Cosford Road, Singapore 499550

Opening hours: Mon-Sun (6pm to 1am), Tuesdays (5pm to 1am)

Nearest MRT: Upper Changi Station

Hope eatery will find a new venue

It’ll be difficult to find a venue that offers such a view to patrons.

But here’s hoping that the owners can find another place to set their roots down in and offer diners a similar atmosphere.

