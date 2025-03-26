7-Eleven staff in Thailand rescues cat that fell into water despite not knowing how to swim himself

7-Eleven staff in Thailand rescues cat that fell into canal

In a heartwarming moment, a 7-Eleven staff member in Thailand dipped his leg into the water to rescue a cat that fell into a canal. He did this despite not knowing how to swim.

According to the OP, the incident occurred on Tuesday (25 March) in Bangkok.

A bystander who witnessed the act posted clips of the wholesome incident on Facebook where it quickly went viral.

A valiant rescue

As the clip began, a man in a 7-Eleven jacket can be seen hanging onto the railing as he attempted to rescue a cat waddling in the water.

The caption stated that because the man did not know how to swim, he decided to dip a large tree branch into the water so the cat could hang onto it.

Unfortunately, he soon discovered that the branch was not long enough, prompting him to search for another one. As he was searching, the cat struggled to stay afloat.

The clip ends with the man armed with a larger branch.

Dipped his leg into the water

In the second clip, the man seemingly abandoned his safer approach with the branch. With the cat right next to the edge of the canal, the man lowered himself down and extended his leg into the water.

As the man’s leg got closer to the water’s surface, the cat clutched onto his shoe for dear life.

“It’s up!” a man shouted off-camera when the 7-Eleven staff pulled his leg up. The cat gripped tightly to his shoe and climbed onto his leg.

Unfortunately, the 7-Eleven staff seemed to be at the limits of his strength as he lowered his leg back into the water along with the cat. He then turned around before telling the man who had been shouting encouragement to come help him up.

A subsequent photo showed the cat safely on land, albeit soaking wet.

Furthermore, 7-Eleven Thailand announced on Facebook that it will be awarding the employee for his courageous act.

