8kg ovarian cyst removed from woman’s abdomen in Thailand

Woman found with 8kg ovarian cyst after suffering discomfort in lower abdomen

A woman in Satun, Thailand, was recently found to be carrying an ovarian cyst that had silently grown to a staggering 30cm in size and weighed 8kg.

Her story was shared on the Facebook page of Dr Thamon’s Obstetrician-Gynaecologist clinic last Saturday (2 Aug), which also posted images of the medical team that successfully performed surgery to remove the cyst.

“Lately, it’s not just deliveries — we’re seeing a surge in ovarian cyst and fibroid cases,” the post read.

The page shared that the patient had been living with the growth for years and only sought treatment after feeling “extreme abdominal tightness”.

Cysts are common among women & often asymptomatic

Ovarian cysts — fluid-filled sacs that form on the ovaries — are common in women, especially during their reproductive years.

In most cases, ovarian cysts do not present any clear symptoms. Many women discover they have a cyst only during routine annual health check-ups or when undergoing examinations for other unrelated health issues.

Warning signs to watch for

While many cysts are asymptomatic, some warning signs can include:

Lower abdominal pain, particularly if it coincides with the menstrual cycle, could indicate a chocolate cyst (endometrioma).

Frequent urination due to cyst pressing on the bladder.

Heaviness or bloating in lower abdomen.

Visible abdominal enlargement, often mistaken for weight gain.

Sudden severe pelvic pain — a sign of a ruptured cyst or a twisted cyst stalk.

Irregular periods, heavier or spotting between cycles, and worsening menstrual cramps.

Doctors urge women to pay close attention to their health. If they experience any of the symptoms mentioned, the person should see a gynaecologist for proper evaluation.

Featured image adapted from คลินิกสูตินรีเวชหมอธมน สตูล on Facebook and Bangkok Hospital.