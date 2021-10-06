9 Covid-19 Deaths On 5 Oct Involve Seniors Aged 64 & Above

While the rise in Covid-19 cases isn’t unexpected, Singapore seems to be breaking new ‘records’ as time flies.

Yesterday (5 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a record-breaking 9 fatalities in a single day, all involving seniors aged 64 and above.

Our daily Covid-19 cases also surged past 3,000 — the first time since the pandemic started.

9 deaths reported on 5 Oct involve 4 fully vaccinated individuals

In their press release on Tuesday (5 Oct), MOH reported 3,486 new cases and the passing of 9 seniors.

Of the 9 casualties, 4 were fully vaccinated. 2 others were partially vaccinated, while the remaining 3 had not received their vaccines at all.

Aged between 64 and 90 years old, all of them had underlying medical conditions which could’ve made them more susceptible to serious infections.

Over the past 9 days, 51 individuals have succumbed to their Covid-19 infections.

In total, Singapore has reported 130 Covid-19 fatalities.

281 patients require oxygen supplementation & ICU care

As of 5 Oct, 281 Covid-19 patients are receiving oxygen treatment or ICU care.

Source

Much of the increase seems to be due to a significant rise in cases that require oxygen supplementation.

1 new cluster at Toa Payoh care centre

MOH is currently monitoring 5 active clusters including United Medicare Centre at Toa Payoh, which they recently added to the list.

Source

The cluster currently has 14 cases, comprising 8 staff members and 6 residents.

Meanwhile, 3 clusters involving workers’ dormitories are also under close surveillance:

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 11 new cases, 167 total

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 – 13 new cases, 101 total

Tampines Dormitory – 5 new cases, 174 total

The remaining cluster at Learning Vision @ Changi Airport currently has 13 cases involving 2 staff members and 11 students.

Hope restrictions will prove successful in curbing transmissions

Seeing case numbers and deaths on the rise lately, we can understand if the public may start to feel anxious.

However, we hope that the recent restrictions will help curb transmissions and ease the pressure on our healthcare system.

In time to come, let’s also hope our lives can somewhat return to normal again and we can freely participate in activities that we enjoy with our loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.