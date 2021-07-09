Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (9 Jul).

Among these, 1 is within the local community and is currently unlinked.

There are also 9 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). 6 of them tested positive upon arrival, while 3 others fell ill while on SHN.

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,678.

Dine-in group limit increased to 5 pax from 12 Jul

Now that we’re making significant progress in our fight against Covid-19, Singapore is carefully resuming social activities on a larger scale.

Most significantly, the public will be able to dine in groups of up to 5 starting Monday (12 Jul). This is up from the existing 2-pax limit.

In the coming weeks after that, vaccinated folks may be able to look forward to further ease in restrictions, including the possibility of gathering in groups of up to 8.

The Covid-19 Task Force estimates this to be around the end of July when they expect most of the nation to have received both their vaccine doses.

Whether the plan is certain is unclear for now, but do look out for updates.

Get vaccinated to build up our defences

In our bid to reopen and enter a ‘new normal’, the key towards moving things along is clearly getting the vaccine.

While experts are unable to guarantee 100% efficacy, offering some form of protection and at least reducing the severity of symptoms are notable benefits.

So if you’ve yet to register your interest when you already can, you might want to consider doing so soon.

After all, you wouldn’t want to miss out when your 7 vaccinated friends make plans to meet at the end of the month.

Featured image by MS News.