‘Don’t stress too much’: 93-year-old South Korean school principal shares secrets to looking young

South Korean school principal, 93, shares her secret to youth

A 93-year-old principal in South Korea is going viral for her youthful appearance, sharp intellect, and inspiring dedication to medicine and education.

Dr Lee Gil-ya, president of Gachon University in Seongnam, has become an internet sensation after her appearance in a recent video by the university.

Her posture, healthy hair, and youthful skin have drawn admiration from viewers — with some even jokingly asking if she was a vampire.

As it turns out, Dr Lee is not new to the limelight.

She has been previously featured on local news, generously sharing the secrets to looking young.

‘Avoid stimulants, don’t stress too much,’ says school principal

In an interview with Chosun Daily, Dr Lee — who was born in 1932 — said her secret to staying young lies in consistency and moderation.

“I just do ordinary things — consistently,” she explained.

Dr Lee also avoids alcohol and smoking, drinks tea instead of coffee, and ensures she drinks 1.5 litres of water daily.

A humidifier runs constantly in her room to keep her skin hydrated.

“Avoid stimulants and do not stress too much,” added Dr Lee, who also receives regular laser treatments at a dermatology clinic.

No marriage, no children

Despite never marrying or having children, Dr Lee says she has never felt alone.

“My patients and students are my husband and children,” she said.

Her decision to become a doctor stemmed from witnessing poverty and needless deaths in her childhood.

After graduating from Seoul National University College of Medicine, she furthered her studies in the United States and Japan.

In 1958, she opened a gynaecology clinic with a no-deposit policy, treating those who could not afford medical fees.

She later founded Gil Hospital in 1978, and at 65, established Gachon Medical School, offering free tuition and housing to students.

Her philanthropic record includes free heart surgery for 432 children from 17 countries, and free cervical cancer screenings for women.

In 2013, Forbes named her one of Asia’s 48 “Heroes of Philanthropy”.

Dancing at 91, leading at 93

Even as a nonagenarian, Dr Lee continues to connect with young people.

In 2023, she went viral on social media after performing South Korean artist PSY’s “horse dance” in front of students.

Dr Lee’s story has drawn admiration online.

According to SCMP, one commenter wrote: “We should learn from Lee. Those who live selflessly stay forever young, both inside and out.”

Another noted: “Her real achievement is not just looking young. Born in a time when women were expected to marry, she chose education, built hospitals, and devoted herself to teaching. That is truly inspiring.”

At 93, Dr Lee remains forward-thinking.

She speaks confidently about artificial intelligence and encourages students to focus on service, compassion, and resilience — because for her, youth is not just skin deep, it is a way of life.

Featured image adapted from Gachon University on YouTube and South China Morning Post.