Unvaccinated 93-Year-Old Is Singapore’s 56th Covid-19 Fatality

After reporting multiple Covid-19 deaths in August, all seemed quiet on the fatality front in Singapore, even as cases continued to rise. But things changed yesterday (8 Sep), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of a 93-year-old woman.

The elderly Singaporean, who had a history of various illnesses, became the nation’s 56th Covid-19 fatality.

93-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 Sep

In their evening update on Wednesday (8 Sep), MOH shared that another elderly Covid-19 patient had succumbed to complications from the virus.

The 93-year-old Singaporean had not received her vaccine at all, and had a history of the following illnesses:

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Disease

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol

She had developed symptoms on 2 Sep and was subsequently conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on 5 Sep.

Source

There, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was likely warded.

Unfortunately, the elderly woman succumbed to complications arising from the virus just 3 days later on 8 Sep 2021.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

Cases involving seniors above 70 on the rise

According to MOH’s charts, the number of seniors above 70 in hospitals with the virus has been increasing over the past month.

Source

There are currently 131 of them, the highest number yet. 10 require oxygen supplementation while 2 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Though ICU case numbers have remained rather stable, the authorities are likely keeping a close eye on them.

This is especially after Multi-Ministry Taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong hinted at the possibility of tightening measures should ICU cases increase significantly.

Make sure to get the vaccine when you can

Now that the Covid-19 vaccine is available to pretty much everyone, it’s high time we built our protection against infection.

For seniors especially, it may help to at least reduce the risk of severe illnesses.

Hopefully, too, a booster shot that could enhance vulnerable individuals’ defences will be available soon.

With better protection, we can then be more confident in moving towards a ‘new normal’.

Featured image adapted from NCID.