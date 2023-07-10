A-Mei Concertgoers In S’pore Reportedly Told Not To Wave Pride Flag While She Sings ‘Rainbow’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

A-Mei Concertgoers In Singapore Reportedly Prevented From Waving Rainbow Flag

While the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore achieved a significant milestone in January with the repeal of Section 377A, many believe there is still much to be done in the journey towards inclusivity.

One incident that recently took place during Taiwanese pop diva A-Mei’s concert here will no doubt reinforce that belief.

On the second night of A-Mei’s ‘ASMeiR 2023 World Tour’ stop in Singapore, concertgoers were reportedly asked not to wave rainbow flags during a performance of her hit song ‘Rainbow’.

One attendee captured the incident on video and shared it on social media, which sparked discussions about LGBTQ+ acceptance in Singapore.

Security guard allegedly asks concertgoer not to wave rainbow flag during A-Mei concert

A video shared on Instagram and TikTok by content creator Andee Chua while he was at the concert showcased an interaction between a security guard and a concertgoer.

The A-Mei fan had been waving a rainbow flag attached to a light stick when a security guard came forward.

Subsequently, the latter pointed to the flag and crossed their hands, implying that the rainbow flag was a no-go.

The concertgoer appeared confused at first as they pointed to the flag while the security guard spoke.

The security guard waved their hand again and appeared to walk off.

Even so, rainbows were still heavily on display throughout the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Chua’s video showed someone else waving a rainbow flag in front of him.

Chua told MS News it was a bummer to see security asking people to put down their pride flags when A-Mei was singing.

“One may argue that it is because they are afraid that it might block the view of others.

“But my husband and I had our big pride flag and were holding it up to only our waist but were also asked to put them down and keep it away,” he said.

Chua noted that A-Mei’s song was heartwarming as it was about love. “Something so pure, filled with love, and a special moment for the fans just feels like it has to be ruined by these ‘party poopers’,” he said.

Netizens criticise alleged move of banning rainbow flags at A-Mei’s concert

The Internet quickly came forward to express support and criticise the ban on waving rainbow flags at the concert.

Chua’s husband Hugo voiced his support, commenting, “You can’t ban love” and a rainbow flag emoji.

Additionally, many users expressed solidarity by commenting rainbow emojis.

Interestingly, one concertgoer mentioned that concert staff told their friend’s boyfriend that he wasn’t allowed to wave the flag when they found one on him during a spot check.

Meanwhile, an MS News reader submitted a response they received from SISTIC, the concert’s official ticketing agency.

It stated that flags are not allowed into the venue and directed the reader to refer to the concert’s admission rules on the official website.

Over there, it states that concertgoers cannot bring flags and placards with “offensive slogans or advertisements” into the venue.

Singapore government banned A-Mei from performing ‘Rainbow’ in 2014

This is not the first time A-Mei’s song ‘Rainbow’ has courted controversy.

In 2014, The Straits Times (ST) reported that she had been advised not to perform it at her Spring Wave concert here.

The ban came from a previous rendition of the song at an unnamed concert. Images of audience members kissing, including gay couples, had been projected on a screen as she sang the song.

Then Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said this part of the show “promoted a pro-LGBT message”.

His statement was in response to a query by Janice Koh —Nominated Member of Parliament then — who asked why the song had been prohibited.

Furthermore, he added that including the song would cause the event to “exceed a General rating”. Instead, it would receive an Advisory rating for mature content.

This later resulted in the concert organiser pulling the song from the setlist.

