A Noodle Story To Open Outlet In Australia On 8 Dec

A Noodle Story in Amoy Food Centre would be a familiar stall for many who work around the CBD area of Tanjong Pagar.

Without fail, a long line of hungry customers would form outside its humble stall every lunchtime for a bowl of its signature Singapore-style ramen.

Come next Tuesday (8 Dec), those from Down Under would also be able to have a taste of the Michelin Bib Gourmand noodles, as it opens its brand new outlet in Melbourne.

A Noodle Story Australia outlet to be housed in Local Hero Singapore

A Noodle Story’s outlet in Australia would be housed in Local Hero Singapore — a restaurant set on showcasing the best cuisine from our hawker scene.

Announcing the imminent opening, A Noodle Story hopes this is “great news” for those in Australia, especially at a time when Covid-19 travel restrictions are still in place.

This is A Noodle Story’s second venture overseas, having opened an outlet in Hong Kong back in 2018.

Apart from the ramen stall, Tiong Bahru Hainanese Chicken Rice – another Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient – would also be under the same roof.

$15.76 per bowl of noodles

True to its roots, A Noodle Story’s outlet in Melbourne will be serving its signature dishes like A Noodle Story and another variation with char siew.

Prices, however, are going to be steeper than at its OG Amoy stall, costing S$15.76 (AUD 15.90) per bowl.

Deets on A Noodle Story’s newest outlets

If you happen to be reading this from Australia, here are the deets on A Noodle Story newest outlet.

Local Hero Singapore (Westfield Doncaster)

Address: Level 1 Food Court Shop FC3, 619 Doncaster Road, Doncaster 3108

Opening hours: 10.30am-5.30pm (Sat-Wed) 10.30am-9pm (Thurs & Fri)

Contact number: +61 481 367 799

Email: hello@local-hero.com.au

Check out more information on their website here.

All the best to our local hawkers!

It’s always heartening to see our local hawkers venturing overseas.

We wish A Noodle Story and Tiong Bahru Hainanese Chicken Rice all the best in their latest endeavour.

Most importantly, we hope our friends from down under love the food and would one day visit Singapore to patronise their OG stalls.

