Japanese wholesale grocer A-PRICE opens in Tanjong Pagar with coffee from S$1.20 & S$5.90 egg trays

First A-PRICE outlet outside Japan brings professional-grade ingredients to Singapore at affordable prices

Japanese wholesale grocer A-PRICE has opened its first-ever overseas outlet right here in Singapore, along Tanjong Pagar Road.

This marks the brand’s international debut after decades in Japan, where it has grown to more than 80 outlets serving restaurants, cafés, hotels, and food businesses.

A-PRICE was originally a cash-and-carry marketplace for F&B operators. However, the Singapore outlet is also open to the public.

This means home cooks can browse the same professional-grade ingredients used by commercial kitchens.

A Japanese wholesale grocer, unlike your usual supermarket

At first glance, A-PRICE might look like another specialty grocery store, but its roots are quite different.

Japanese food distribution giant TOHO Group founded the brand.

It was originally designed to help food businesses access professional-grade ingredients.

They could do this through a convenient cash-and-carry format, even if they were outside delivery areas or unable to meet minimum order quantities.

Today, the brand leverages TOHO’s extensive sourcing, warehousing and logistics network.

Through these resources, they bring a wide range of kitchen essentials to Singapore.

Many are imported directly from the source or developed under TOHO’s own brands.

That means you’ll find everything from cooking oils and sauces to Japanese rice, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and pantry staples.

All under one roof, and all at reasonable prices.

Professional-grade ingredients for home cooks, too

Among the products available are a 16-grain rice blend developed by TOHO’s in-house EAST BEE brand, Japanese-style mayonnaise, and roasted sesame dressing.

There’s even seasonal seafood sourced directly from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market.

Many items come in larger formats than what you’d typically find in supermarkets, making them useful for big families and avid home cooks.

The larger formats are also suitable for those thinking of starting a home-based food business.

One standout bargain is the store’s tray of 30 eggs, priced at just S$5.90.

There are also sustainably caught Canadian lobsters imported directly from Canada, offered at surprisingly accessible prices.

When MS News visited the A-PRICE media preview on Thursday (18 June), they were available from just S$29.90 per piece.

Prices fluctuate according to season and supply, but the store aims to keep them competitive.

Seafood lovers can also look forward to Norwegian salmon, including sashimi-grade cuts commonly supplied to hotels and restaurants in Singapore.

Beyond individual products, you’ll find exclusive TOHO-owned brands.

These include EAST BEE, S.E.A LION, Bread ‘N Better, and FRESHdirect.

All of which are not available elsewhere in Singapore.

Fresh coffee, pastries, and ready-to-eat lunches

Even if you’re not planning to lug home a 25kg bag of Japonica rice or a giant container of cooking oil, there are still plenty of good reasons to drop by A-PRICE.

For instance, the store serves freshly brewed toho coffee, a brand that supplies to hotels, restaurants, and cafés across Japan since the 1950s.

Beans are imported directly from Japan, and you can grab hot or iced Americanos, cappuccinos, and lattes on the spot.

Those who prefer brewing their own cuppa at home can pick up whole beans, ground coffee, or drip coffee packs to bring back.

Prices are easy on the wallet, too, with espressos from S$1.20, Americanos from S$1.50, and milk-based coffees from S$1.80.

Fresh bakes by Bread ’N Better go great with your coffee. These include croissants and pain au chocolat baked fresh daily in Singapore, made with real butter and no added preservatives.

And for anyone working or living nearby, A-PRICE has ready-to-eat options such as sashimi and donburi bowls, so that it could work just as well for a quick lunch as for a grocery run.

Here’s how to get there:

A-PRICE Singapore

Address: 120 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-01, Singapore 088532

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, Mondays to Saturdays (closed on Sundays and public holidays)

Nearest MRT station: Tanjong Pagar

For more information, visit the A-PRICE Singapore website.

Also read: Phoon Huat announces price freeze on over 100 essential products in June

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Featured image by MS News.