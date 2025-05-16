Thai abbot arrested over alleged embezzlement of S$11.7M for online gambling

Thai abbot arrested over alleged embezzlement of S$11.7M linked to gambling website

The Buddhist community in Thailand has been rocked by an explosive scandal as the abbot of Wat Rai Khing, one of Thailand’s most revered temples, was arrested for allegedly embezzling at least 300 million baht (S$11.7 million) for online gambling.

On Thursday (15 May) morning, Yaem Kittintharo (name transliterated from Thai), the abbot of Wat Rai Khing, voluntarily reported to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok, just hours before the Criminal Court approved an arrest warrant against him at noon.

The 63-year-old monk is accused of embezzling at least 300 million baht (S$11.7 million) from temple donations to fund online gambling activities, reported Thai news outlet The Nation.

Temple donations transferred to abbot’s personal account

Investigation started last October after complaints surfaced from concerned locals, prompting the police to conduct undercover operations at the temple for eight months.

Investigators say the abbot allegedly ordered the temple’s committee to transfer donations into his personal bank account, which he then routed to a female broker affiliated with an online gambling platform.

Bank statements show that between 2021 and 2024, more than S$11.7 million was moved from the temple’s accounts to his own. Additional transactions tied to the abbot’s personal account brought the total circulated funds to an eye-watering 500 million baht (S$19.5 million).

The broker, identified as Aranyawan (name transliterated from Thai), was arrested on Thursday (15 May) after police traced a 100-million-baht (S$3.9 million) transfer from the temple directly to her account.

She was previously arrested in late 2024 for her involvement with another online gambling network but had been released on bail pending trial.

Senior monks allegedly loaned funds after temple donations drained

As temple funds began to dwindle, the abbot allegedly sought private loans from senior monks, borrowing amounts ranging from 100,000 baht (S$3,900) to one million baht (S$39,000), reported Thaiger.

CIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej confirmed the money trail clearly pointed to financial misconduct, stating that the division had already collected sufficient evidence even before the issuance of the warrant.

Deputy CIB Commissioner Jaroonkiat added that an audit of the temple’s accounts revealed clear irregularities.

Further probe discovers over S$31.2 million transferred to broker

On Friday (16 May), Thai news Khaosod reported that a monk who shared living quarters with the abbot had testified to transferring over 600 million baht (S$23.4 million) from the abbot’s account to that of Aranyawan.

Additionally, other close associates who received money from the abbot also transferred funds, amounting to 847 million baht (S$33.1 million), to Aranyawan.

Investigators also discovered more than 10 bank accounts linked to the temple’s foundation, which are now under review for their balances.

Several individuals, including laypeople conducting business within the temple grounds, have been summoned for questioning.

Authorities are now waiting for a safe deposit company to unlock a large safe located next to the former abbot’s sleeping area.

Temple earns millions in annual donations from devotees nationwide

Wat Rai Khing is a historic royal temple and a major pilgrimage site in Nakhon Pathom.

It draws in millions of baht in annual donations from devotees nationwide and is widely respected as a spiritual sanctuary.

Featured image from Banmuang and Google Maps.