Abby Choi’s Partner Mourns Her Death, Promises To Take Care Of Her 4 Children

Abby Choi’s Partner Remembers Model As Kind-Hearted, Tributes Pour In From Family

Last week, Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s gruesome murder shocked the world.

Authorities had found some of her remains dismembered and cooked, with her head and a few ribs later discovered in a cooking pot.

Tributes have since poured in from family and friends, one of them Choi’s partner, Chris Tam.

Speaking through a friend, Mr Tam described his late wife as a “kind-hearted” individual and promised to take care of her four children.

Abby Choi’s partner mourns her demise

According to The Standard, sources close to Choi’s family said that Mr Tam cried upon learning of her death. He had initially assumed her to merely be the victim of a kidnapping.

The Straits Times (ST) notes that while Choi and her partner had a wedding ceremony in 2016, they never legally registered their marriage.

However, most reports still refer to Mr Tam as her husband.

“She was a kind-hearted person who always wanted to help others and she had always supported and loved me,” Tam said.

People who become family members and friends with her are blessed.

A friend of the model also stated that Choi’s parents-in-law often treated her like a daughter.

She had a close relationship with them and they frequently praised her as a kind woman and responsible mother.

In addition, Choi would take her mother-in-law out for dinner and send her birthday and Mother’s Day gifts every year.

Her father-in-law Tam Chuk-kwan, who founded the Hong Kong chain restaurant TamJai Yunnan Mixian, was close with her as well.

He once said, “I don’t treat Abby as my daughter-in-law, she is like my daughter.”

Partner vows to take care of Abby Choi’s children

Mr Tam has promised to take care of Choi’s four children, including two she had with her ex-husband Alex Kwong.

Choi would often bring these two children to her residence in Kowloon Tong to let them play with her other two children with Mr Tam.

They had also been to Disneyland together, The Standard reports.

Sources close to the family added that Choi’s parents-in-law and the family of her ex-husband had gatherings before.

They had even visited Tsz Shan Monastery together during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Former singer Bernard Cheng, another friend of Choi’s, said she met Kwong at the age of 15 and married him at 18.

Despite getting divorced after three years, she still promised to look after his family.

Choi reportedly gave them over HK$1 million (S$172,000) to start an egg waffle business. When it failed, she brushed it off, saying that “it doesn’t matter”.

Authorities have since arrested Kwong and charged his brother and father with murder.

Tributes pour in from friends

Tributes have poured in from Choi’s friends as well, one of whom praised her as being nice and friendly to helpers and drivers.

She added that Choi co-founded Paomes Charitable Organisation for stray animals.

Her love and care for such creatures had been clear when she saved a cat that had sustained injuries from a car accident and was covered in flies.

“I thought we could not save the cat, but Abby insisted on doing so and the cat eventually survived, which is like a miracle,” she said.

On 25 Feb, the organisation posted a tribute to Choi on Facebook, thanking her for her contributions.

“You had always helped animals and you were a loving and kind person. Please rest in peace and we will carry on your legacy,” they said.

Another friend said that in the wake of Choi’s death, she and her husband have both been left in a state of grief, HK01 reports.

After news of her murder emerged, she advised the Tam family to delete all news apps to avoid speculations about Choi’s demise.

MS News sends Choi’s family our deepest condolences. May she rest in peace.

