S’porean Nathania Ong & M’sian Abel Law proud to represent SEA in Les Misérables, always hype each other up

Singaporean Nathania Ong and Malaysian Abel Law on proudly flying the SEA flag in Les Misérables

To many theatre fans, Les Misérables is larger than life, a sweeping epic of love, sacrifice, and revolution that has endured for decades.

But for Singaporean Nathania Ong and Malaysian Abel Law, the production carries an added weight: representing Southeast Asia on a global stage.

When MS News caught up with the duo, who are currently starring in the Singapore run of Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular, what stood out immediately — aside from their infectious theatre-kid enthusiasm — wasn’t just their achievements, but how they spoke about each other.

Even if we’ll never have their level of talent, we’d settle for the next best thing: a friendship like theirs, where the hype is constant and entirely mutual.

From Singapore and Sarawak to the world stage

For Ong, who made history as the first Singaporean to play Éponine in the West End production in 2022, returning home with Les Misérables feels deeply personal, even a little surreal.

Having already conquered one of theatre’s most prestigious stages, she admits that bringing the show back to Singapore was something she “never thought would ever happen”.

I feel incredibly welcomed and incredibly privileged getting to bring this role, which I honestly do feel kind of changed my life, back to Singapore, my home.

While she doesn’t always dwell on the idea of representation, it’s the more personal moments with fans that make her impact clear.

“When people come and tell me they feel inspired seeing me on stage, I don’t think they realise they inspire me,” she gushed. “I realise that I’m not just performing. I’m actually doing something here, and I think that is really special to me.”

Sitting beside her during our chat at the Sands Theatre foyer, Law beams like a proud co-star (and unofficial hype man), chiming in with his own milestone: becoming the first Malaysian to perform in Les Misérables.

“It was quite shocking, actually,” he said of joining the ensemble cast. “This is something a lot of people truly dream of.”

Growing up watching the show’s 25th-anniversary recording in his living room, the idea of one day stepping into that world once felt almost too big to imagine.

I feel very honoured to be able to wave my Malaysian, Sarawakian flag on that stage amongst so many global celebrities and superstars.

A friendship that started with a message

Their friendship all began with a simple act of encouragement.

After reading about Ong’s West End debut in Be More Chill, Law bought a ticket to show his support for a fellow Southeast Asian on the big stage, even though he knew nothing about her or the musical.

“I texted her after the show and said thank you for representing Malaysia-Singapore,” he recalled. “Because there’s so much Malaysian and Singaporean talent, but very few get pushed to the forefront or have the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage.”

Ong, who was then just starting out, was surprised and touched. “I didn’t even know that people were watching me!” she said with a laugh.

Just weeks later, the two discovered they had both been cast in the Les Misérables UK tour, meeting for the first time on a Zoom call.

Now, the pair find themselves sharing the stage once again, this time in Singapore.

Outside of work, the BFFs have been making the most of being back in the region, bonding over food and revisiting local favourites.

“We were at Lau Pa Sat until like 1am in the morning, just chatting, ordering satay, and eating,” Law shared. “I feel like that truly sets Singapore as a venue apart from a lot of the other places we’ve been to.”

Giving their all and keeping iconic moments fresh night after night

With songs as iconic as On My Own, performing the same material repeatedly could easily feel routine, but Ong approaches it differently.

“I try to keep it honest every time I perform,” she said. “I never want to overact or push past what I’m actually feeling that day.”

For her, the character is never separate from herself, but a blend of both, allowing each performance to feel organic and grounded.

But if you ask Law, what audiences don’t see makes her performances all the more impressive.

“Some days she’ll be like, ‘I’m damn tired, I’m so hungry,'” he said with a laugh. “But she never ever delivers less than a hundred on stage. She gives her entire self every single time.”

Meanwhile, for Law, being part of the ensemble means helping to shape the world around the story.

“The principals tell the story, but the ensemble creates the vibe of the set and the atmosphere,” he explained. And within that space, there’s room for creativity.

“During Lovely Ladies, we could be saying the craziest things,” he added, referring to the playful ad-libs that keep the cast energised across countless performances.

Ong was quick to return the praise, pointing out how Law brings both range and personality to the stage, particularly in his role as the pimp in that scene.

“Obviously it’s quite a dark character, but Abel has this amazing ability to switch,” she said. “He has moments of comedy, and then you can really see when he puts on that mask and fully leans into the role.”

“You also see the darker side when he interacts with the girls he has control over in the scene,” she added. “But also, he’s very funny lah!”

Dream roles and bigger ambitions

Looking ahead, the two stars continue to dream big.

Ong shared that while roles like Elphaba or Glinda in Wicked would be exciting, what she truly hopes for is the chance to originate a brand new character. “I would love to have something to call my own.”

For Law, the list includes productions like Hamilton and Matilda the Musical, alongside a strong desire to see more diverse representation on stage.

“I am an Asian man, but I don’t look like the stereotypical kind of masculine, short-haired Asian guy, so it would be very nice to see someone that reflects my appearance on these big stages,” he said.

Despite the challenges of the industry, both Ong and Law agree on one thing: Southeast Asian talent belongs on the global stage.

“My advice for all the other Southeast Asians out there is just, if you want it, try. There’s no harm in trying,” Law said.

Ong added: “You have to remember that you’re not alone. There are other Southeast Asians, we’re like an SEA family!”

Give it your absolute 150% and everything you’ve got, and don’t let a ‘no’ stop you.

Catch Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands until 10 May 2026, with evening shows at 8pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, matinee and evening performances at 2pm and 8pm on Saturdays, and 1pm and 6.30pm shows on Sundays. Tickets are available via Marina Bay Sands, SISTIC, and Klook.

Also read: Les Misérables in S’pore review: I saw my favourite musical live for the first time & it moved me to tears

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Featured image by MS News (photography by Cassia Leong) and adapted from @nattyong on Instagram.

