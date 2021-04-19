Abercrombie & Fitch Singapore Store At Orchard To Close On 2 May

Over a year since the pandemic began, the world is still grappling with the ongoing aftershocks of Covid-19.

Businesses have taken serious hits in the face of the pandemic, the latest being American casualwear brand Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F).

It has announced that its only physical store in Singapore will close from 2 May 2021.

However, the brand will carry on with its online sales.

Abercrombie & Fitch to close Orchard store

On Sunday (18 Apr), the popular fashion brand announced on Instagram that it’ll close its retail store in Singapore on 2 May.

This comes as a shock to many, as the brand is extremely popular among youths who love casual t-shirts and apparels.

Besides, the shop also caused quite a stir back in 2011, when it greeted the Singaporean masses with its signature shirtless models.

Air-dropped from countries such as the United States, Germany and Japan, A&F’s debut on Orchard Road was certainly a memorable one.

Chain of closures across continents

This move comes amid the brand’s decision to close physical stores across multiple countries.

Back in Mar 2020, A&F announced the closure of all stores in North America and Europe, while those in Asia-Pacific (APAC) would remain open.

However, with the brand’s latest announcement, it seems that more physical fronts are set to close in the future.

Calling Orchard Road home since 2011, the store across from Takashimaya has been a familiar sight for many.

However, the good news is that you can still download the A&F app and shop online, as the brand’s digital business continues as per normal.

Sad news for fans

This news comes as a shock for many, as the store also carries a sentimental value as a familiar sight on Orchard Road.

Be it for shopping or just soaking in the vibes – and vibes aplenty it’s got – fans will lose a dear spot.

It’s therefore saddening to think that it’ll go in 2 weeks’ time.

We hope that the situation will improve for the brand, and that they can hopefully brace through the pandemic.

