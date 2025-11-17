1-year-old boy & woman sent to hospital after 3-car accident near Changi Airport

3-car accident near Changi Airport causes traffic congestion

Two people, a one-year-boy and a woman, were sent to the hospital after a three-car pile-up near Changi Airport.

According to photos of the aftermath shared in the TADA Drivers Club Facebook page, the accident took place on Sunday (16 Nov) night.

Damaged SUV seen along Airport Boulevard after accident

One of the images showed that a white sport-utility vehicle (SUV) had stopped in lane 3 (third from right) of Airport Boulevard.

Its rear was badly damaged, with debris from the vehicle strewen across the road.

In front of the SUV was a silver SUV.

Accident causes major congestion

The accident apparently caused major congestion along Airport Boulevard, the only road leading to and from Changi Airport.

Another photo depicted traffic coming to a standstill, with all lanes seemingly affected.

The original poster said the chain collision took place in the direction towards the city, and claimed that at least one of the cars involved was a private-hire vehicle (PHV).

3 people injured, 2 sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.20pm on 16 Nov.

It took place along Airport Boulevard in the direction of the city, and involved three cars.

Two passengers were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: a one-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 8.25pm, told MS News that they were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

A third person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Another accident along Airport Boulevard took place 2 weeks earlier

The accident came two weeks after another chain collision along Airport Boulevard, in the direction of Changi Airport.

That incident involved four cars and resulted in two people being sent to the hospital.

Likewise, it also caused a major jam, even delaying public bus services.

