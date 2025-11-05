4-car pile-up at Airport Boulevard triggers heavy jam to Changi, 2 sent to hospital

4 cars involved in accident at Airport Boulevard, police investigations underway

A four-car collision along Airport Boulevard towards Changi Airport caused a major jam on Sunday (2 Nov) night, even delaying bus services.

Two men — a 57-year-old driver and a 30-year-old passenger — were taken to Changi General Hospital conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Chain collision clogs second lane of Airport Boulevard

The crash happened at about 9.05pm.

A passer-by shared a video of the scene on TikTok, showing the four cars in the second leftmost lane.

Three cars were facing forward, while one was parked in a noticeably skewed position.

There were also pieces of debris scattered on the road.

Close-up photos later posted on Facebook revealed crushed rear ends on at least two vehicles.

Additionally, multiple police cars and motorbikes attended the scene as officers directed traffic and assisted motorists.

The pile-up triggered a long tailback along Airport Boulevard.

At 11.34pm, SBS Transit advised commuters that services plying the stretch would face delays for the rest of the operating day.

Two conveyed to hospital conscious

In response to queries by MS News, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident.

Paramedics transferred a 57-year-old male car driver and a 30-year-old male car passenger in a conscious state to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, all four drivers are assisting with investigations, which are underway.

Also read: 5 sent to hospital after 5-car chain collision in Tampines, driver assisting police investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.