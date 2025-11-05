4-car pile-up at Airport Boulevard triggers heavy jam to Changi, 2 sent to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

By - 5 Nov 2025, 10:07 am

4 cars involved in accident at Airport Boulevard, police investigations underway

A four-car collision along Airport Boulevard towards Changi Airport caused a major jam on Sunday (2 Nov) night, even delaying bus services.

Two men — a 57-year-old driver and a 30-year-old passenger — were taken to Changi General Hospital conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Chain collision clogs second lane of Airport Boulevard

The crash happened at about 9.05pm.

A passer-by shared a video of the scene on TikTok, showing the four cars in the second leftmost lane.

Three cars were facing forward, while one was parked in a noticeably skewed position.

Source: @taxis.connect.group on TikTok

There were also pieces of debris scattered on the road.

Source: @taxis.connect.group on TikTok

Close-up photos later posted on Facebook revealed crushed rear ends on at least two vehicles.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

Additionally, multiple police cars and motorbikes attended the scene as officers directed traffic and assisted motorists.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

The pile-up triggered a long tailback along Airport Boulevard.

Source: @taxis.connect.group on TikTok

At 11.34pm, SBS Transit advised commuters that services plying the stretch would face delays for the rest of the operating day.

Two conveyed to hospital conscious

In response to queries by MS News, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the accident.

Paramedics transferred a 57-year-old male car driver and a 30-year-old male car passenger in a conscious state to Changi General Hospital.

Source: SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook

Additionally, all four drivers are assisting with investigations, which are underway.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

