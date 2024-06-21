Accident along BKE between 2 motorcycles & 1 car results in traffic jam of over 4 hours

BKE traffic jam a result of accident between 2 motorcycles & car

On Thursday (20 June), an accident involving two motorcycles and a car occurred along the Bukit-Timah Expressway (BKE) before the Mandai Road exit.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities took one man to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital.

The accident also resulted in a traffic jam lasting over four hours that began at about 4pm, and delays for several bus services.

Traffic jam on BKE due to accident

In response to MS News’ queries, the Police said that it was alerted to the traffic accident at about 4pm.

A 54-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing. MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comment.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the collision caused the temporary closure of two lanes of the BKE, resulting in a traffic jam that lasted four hours.

Heavy traffic persists till evening, bus services experience delays

Motorists took to social media to report the congestion, posting images of the traffic along the expressway and surrounding areas.

For instance, one user posted to the SG Road Blocks / Traffic News Telegram group, stating that they were stuck at Woodlands Avenue 12 at around 5pm.

Another netizen said they were still navigating traffic at 8pm, sharing an image of the congestion.

At 7.26pm, Tower Transit Singapore said via Facebook that an accident along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint had resulted in delays of up to 90 minutes for bus services 171, 963, 963e, and 966.

At 9.47pm, it was noted that traffic had resumed back to normal.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.