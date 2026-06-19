22 sent to hospital after 3-vehicle accident in Tuas, minibus driver assisting investigations

22 people sent to hospital after accident involving lorry, prime mover & minibus in Tuas

A total of 22 people were sent to the hospital on Thursday (18 June) morning after a multi-vehicle accident in Tuas.

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed that a minibus, lorry and prime mover were involved in the chain collision.

Glass fragments from minibus left on lorry

The clip, recorded by a passing motorist, depicted a white minibus with its bumper damaged and window shattered.

In front of the minibus was a lorry. Fragments of glass, ostensibly from the minibus windscreen, lay on the road between the two vehicles, as well as on the lorry.

Several yellow helmets had been left in the lorry bed.

Lorry crashes into rear of prime mover

The lorry had crashed into the rear of a prime mover.

The impact had shattered the lorry’s windscreen and dislodged part of its bumper.

At least three ambulances and a fire engine were at the scene.

19 from lorry & 3 from prime mover sent to hospital after Tuas accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.50am on 18 June.

It took place along Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Tuas South Boulevard, and involved a minibus, a lorry and a prime mover.

22 people aged between 21 and 53 were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

19 of them were from the lorry and three were from the prime mover.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6.55am, told MS News that six of the injured were conveyed to the National University Hospital. The rest were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Additionally, a 41-year-old male minibus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

16 migrant workers were seated in rear of lorry

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times (ST) that the 19 injured people who were in the lorry were migrant workers.

16 of them were seated in the rear of the lorry, while two were front-seat passengers and the remaining one was the driver.

They are employed by Dragon Offshore Engineering.

All 19 suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with 15 discharged as of Friday (19 June). Four more are still in the hospital.

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