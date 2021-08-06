Acer Has Up To 40% Off Laptops & Exclusive Freebies Till 31 Aug

When you’re stuck at home, gadgets like laptops are an absolute necessity for work and leisure. Hence, building a dream WFH set-up filled with updated tech is probably on the top of everyone’s wish lists in this stay-at-home era.

Doing that, however, may leave a dent in your budget. Thankfully, these latest deals from Acer can turn your dreams into an achievable reality.

As part of Acer Day, they’re offering up to 40% off and exclusive gifts throughout the entire month of August.

To kickstart the month-long festivities, Acer is hosting a livestream concert with famous artists from Southeast Asia (SEA). So get your party hats ready to tune in as you shop for some WFH upgrades.

Zhng your WFH setup with new Acer laptops

No matter your budget range, Acer has a substantial variety to choose from, starting with the Aspire 3, the most affordable model.

Acer Aspire 3 | A314-32-C6Z5 – $357 (U.P. $768)

With its 14” HD display and Intel® Celeron dual-core processor, this laptop is perfect if you need a device to handle light work tasks like writing, video streaming, and hosting Zoom meetings.

Only the red and black versions are available, but at 54% off the original price, we aren’t complaining about choosing between the 2 equally sexy colours.

Efficient workers searching for laptops with faster processors and larger RAM sizes may want to consider the Swift 3 instead, which has an 8GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Acer Swift 3 | SF314-57G-759D – $1,177 (U.P. $1,898)

Its 10th gen Intel Core™ i7-1065G7 processor means that you can browse through multiple tabs at once without annoying lags. That way, you can answer client emails breezily while distracting yourself with YouTube videos when things get a little too stressful.

Weighing at 1.2kg, you can carry the lightweight laptop anywhere, from urgent meetings to your fave café spot if you need a quick escape from home.

But if you prefer to stay in your room for endless gaming sessions after work, the heavier duty Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop would suit you best.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – $1,277 (U.P. $1,698)

Packed with an NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti graphics card and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, you can appreciate clear visuals while slaying at Genshin Impact or Overwatch.

If you’re into graphically intensive games like Final Fantasy XV and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Nitro 5 also comes in another version with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card, available here.

Thanks to Acer’s CoolBoost technology, you won’t have to worry about your laptop overheating after hours of screen time.

Get $56 off with a minimum spend of $1,500

The Acer Day promo will have laptop deals of up to 40% off, so check it out if you need new tech devices to boost your WFH experience. Shoppers with a minimum spend of $1,500 can also get $56 off their purchase.

Tech enthusiasts can grab exclusive gifts such as Microsoft Office 2019, Acer Wireless Stereo Earbuds, Acer Mini Bluetooth Speaker and Microsoft Arc Mouse.

You can view the complete list of deals on the Acer website.

Livestream concert with Aina Abdul & Sarah Geronimo

If you like a little music to pump you up while shopping for laptops, you can catch the Acer Day livestream concert on their Facebook page.

The event features singers from 6 Asian countries like Malaysia and Taiwan at 8pm on Saturday (7 Aug).

Music enthusiasts can look forward to famous talents like Malaysian singer-songwriter Aina Abdul, who will show off her vocal prowess and win the hearts of fans with a solid repertoire of heartwarming songs.

Philippines’ pop princess, Sarah Geronimo, will also amp up the event with her greatest hits and soulful voice.

Other singers include Earth Patravee from Thailand, Gabriel Prince from Indonesia, GBoySWAG from Taiwan, and VP BÁ VƯƠNG from Vietnam.

If we can’t have live performances during P2HA, livestream concerts are the best way we can relish tunes performed by talents.

Don’t forget to bookmark the date. Here are more details about the event:

Acer Day Live Your World Online Concert

Date: 7 Aug

Time: 8pm–9pm

Website: Acer FB Page

Never underestimate the power of a simple WFH upgrade

Laptops are our best buddies during WFH, but they may need an upgrade every few years or so due to wear and tear.

You’d be surprised to find out how a powerful new device could boost productivity levels, as there’d be no more frowns over intermittent lags when juggling between having 30 tabs open and using heavy-duty software.

As working from home is expected to be the default mode during the pandemic, it’s good to ensure that your rig at home performs according to your expectations so that you can do the same for work.

