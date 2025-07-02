Singaporean acid attack survivor dies at 26 due to nasal cancer

At just three months old, Mr Samuel Lim Hong Xiang nearly died when a domestic helper forced acid down his throat.

However, he survived the attack, earned a master’s degree in pathology and became a speech therapist.

Sadly, his promising life was cut short after he passed away last Saturday (28 June) at the age of 26, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Helper forced acid down his throat to frame another helper

From a young age, Mr Lim was seen as a “miracle baby”.

In 1999, Mr Lim was just a baby when a domestic helper at his grandmother’s home forced acid down his throat.

Driven by jealousy, she wanted to frame another helper who was caring for him.

The attack severely damaged his throat, tongue and vocal cords, requiring him to undergo two major surgeries just to be able to breathe and eat.

The boy miraculously survived, but had to rely on a feeding tube for nutrition and a tracheostomy tube in his neck to breathe.

The helper who nearly killed him was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Acid attack survivor excelled despite impediment

Due to the attack, Mr Lim could never taste food nor speak normally, but lived his life with unwavering determination.

Overcoming numerous challenges, he achieved an ‘O’ Level score of nine points across six subjects.

In 2019, he received a scholarship to pursue a degree in Linguistics and Multilingual Studies at Nanyang Technological University.

At the end of 2024, he graduated with a Master’s degree in Pathology from the University of Melbourne.

On 10 Jan this year, he fulfilled his dream by joining Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities as a speech and language therapist.

In an interview, his mother recalled that he often stayed up late working on reports when he first started work, and deeply cherished the opportunity to help others.

He had wanted to contribute to society and hoped to buy his own HDB flat one day, she said.

Diagnosed with stage four nasal cancer

However, on 14 May — just months after starting work — Mr Lim sought medical attention for a nosebleed and was scheduled for a specialist appointment in July.

But he was hospitalised on 6 June due to an uncontrollable nosebleed.

Over the next two weeks, Mr Lim experienced severe headaches and facial pain. He was then diagnosed with stage four nasal cancer.

His mother said that despite the diagnosis, her son remained optimistic and was eager to return to work and see his friends, adding:

He really wanted to live and refused to give up.

However, three days after his first chemotherapy session, he succumbed to the illness.

Younger siblings were proud of multi-talented brother

Mr Lim was a man of many talents, becoming a source of pride for his two younger siblings.

His younger brother Youjun (name transliterated), 23, said he excelled at playing the piano and guzheng, achieving Grade 8 in the former and Grade 9 in the latter.

In a previous interview, Mr Lim said his mother, who never learnt piano, sparked his musical journey by encouraging him to try the piano.

Over the years, he took part in many concerts and supported charity fundraisers. His last piano performance was at a Beautiful Mind Charity concert in April.

In tribute, his teachers and colleagues played the violin and erhu at his funeral while his family displayed his electronic keyboard and favourite music scores.

Besides music, he also loved sports and tried out various activities, including swimming, hip-hop dance, and badminton.

Funeral decorated with things he liked