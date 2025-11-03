Ex-ACS(I) student questions mention of school in Cambodian scam ring report, ST says it adds context to story

ST responds to criticism on naming ACS(I) in Cambodian scam ring report, says it adds background to story

A LinkedIn post by a former Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) [ACS(I)] student, Mr Chua Ee Chien, has recently sparked conversations after he questioned why a recent Straits Times (ST) report about a Singapore-linked scam ring operating in Cambodia chose to highlight one suspect’s school background.

The report, published on 30 Oct, listed the names and photos of 27 Singaporeans wanted by police for their alleged involvement in the scam.

One of the individuals was identified as a “former ACS(I) student” in the report’s infographics, a move that some readers felt unfairly linked the school to the crimes.

The report has since drawn criticism from the ACS community.

‘Former ACS(I) student’ label stands out in ST report of scam ring

Mr Chua, the commercial director of SuperAI, pointed out that the article singled out one alleged scammer as a “former ACS(I) student”, whereas others were described as having a “criminal history” or “legal trouble”.

“It almost reads like: Ng Wei Liang – Leader. Francis Tan Thuan Heng – Criminal history. Finan Siow – Former ACS(I) student,” Mr Chua wrote.

“How did that make it through the editor? Was it that the school name carries so much weight?” he quipped.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Chua said his post was meant to be “tongue-in-cheek”, but also raised a serious point about journalistic consistency.

“As an old boy, I found it hilarious but also slightly odd that such a specific reference was made,” he shared. “I still don’t really understand why the article was written that way.”

Editorial choices can influence perceptions, says former ACS(I) student

Mr Chua added that while the writer might have meant for the article to be light-hearted, such editorial choices can still influence public perception.

“It’s strange that they’re still bringing up someone’s secondary school when it shouldn’t matter at all,” he said.

When asked if he thought guidelines were needed for including educational backgrounds in crime reports, he said that wasn’t the main point of his post.

“The point is that journalism should hold itself to a higher standard. That means doing proper research and applying the same approach to everyone.”

“If a report includes one person’s school or background, it should do the same for everyone. Highlighting only one school creates inconsistency and raises questions about the fairness of the reporting.”

Mr Chua, who graduated from ACS(I) in 2004, ended his post with a familiar line from the school’s motto: “The best is yet to be.”

Netizens agree, call out double standards

Many agreed with Mr Chua’s sentiments. One commenter called it “lazy, unprofessional reporting, period”.

Another wrote that it reflected the “poor quality of reporting” seen in some mainstream outlets today.

Several LinkedIn users also pointed out that mentioning the school drew unnecessary attention to privilege and status, distracting from the actual crime.

One noted that pairing “ACS(I) student” with labels like “criminal history” and “legal trouble” felt “off” and “tone-deaf”.

Former students of Singapore’s Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) have also expressed concern over the report.

In a statement on Friday (31 Oct), the ACS Old Boys’ Association (ACSOBA) said that the report created “an unnecessary and unfair association between the school and indicators of criminal conduct”.

The association noted that none of the other suspects in the case were identified by their educational institutions.

They then requested ST to “review this editorial choice and consider either removing the school’s name or applying a consistent approach across all individuals mentioned”.

ST responds, says intent was not to cast school in negative light

In response to ACSOBA’s statement, ST issued a reply on Sunday (3 Nov), clarifying that its report “represents what we currently know” about the Cambodian scam operation and “was not intended to be exhaustive”.

The paper said that with 27 Singaporeans wanted by police for alleged involvement in a “serious and egregious cross-border crime”, it was necessary to provide readers with “as much verifiable information about these individuals as possible as it emerges and becomes publicly available”.

ST added that it has “previously published stories where the educational background of those featured, including when they are accused or convicted of serious crimes, has been mentioned”.

“As was our intent here,” the paper said, “the aim was not to cast the school in a negative light, but to report the facts and include background which adds texture to the story.”

Featured image adapted from The Straits Times & Google Maps. Right image for illustration purposes only.