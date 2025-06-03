Shanmugam to be Acting Prime Minister as PM Wong visits the Philippines from 4 to 5 June

PM Wong to visit Philippines from 4 to 5 June, Shanmugam to be Acting Prime Minister

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong will make his introductory visit to the Republic of the Philippines from 4 to 5 June, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Tuesday (3 June).

While he is away, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

During his visit, PM Wong will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument and receive a ceremonial welcome at Malacañang Palace.

He will also attend a delegation meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who will host an Official Dinner in his honour.

“The visit reaffirms Singapore’s commitment to strengthening our excellent partnership with the Philippines and provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views on deepening bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments,” the PMO said.

PM Wong to be joined by wife & officials

PM Wong will be accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the PMO.

This marks his first official bilateral visit since he was reappointed Prime Minister following the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) victory in the 3 May general election.

DPM Gan Kim Yong in Paris for official events until Wednesday

In Singapore, the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) usually assumes the role of Acting Prime Minister during the Prime Minister’s absence.

However, DPM Gan Kim Yong is currently in Paris attending a ministerial council meeting organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), along with related events.

He is scheduled to return on Wednesday (4 June).

In a Facebook post, DPM Gan shared that he has 15 meetings lined up over two days before heading home.

With both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister overseas, one of the three Coordinating Ministers — K Shanmugam, Ong Ye Kung, or Chan Chun Sing — would typically be appointed Acting Prime Minister.

In this instance, Mr Shanmugam has been selected to assume the role.

Also read: 1 of 3 new Coordinating Ministers to be Acting PM when PM & DPM are not around

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook and K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook.