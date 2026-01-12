M’sian actress Juin Teh walks across Causeway to avoid long bus queue, calls experience ‘thrilling’ & ‘scary’

Actress Juin Teh walks across Causeway to avoid long bus queue

Navigating rush-hour traffic is a daily reality for many Malaysians who commute to Singapore for work. For some, the congestion and long waiting times are so daunting that they choose to walk across the Causeway instead.

Recently, Malaysian Mediacorp actress Juin Teh attempted this for the first time after encountering an unusually long bus queue from Singapore to Johor Bahru (JB) during peak hours.

On 2 Jan, she shared a video of her experience walking across the Causeway on Instagram.

“I was so tired that I didn’t want to stand and wait anymore. When I saw everyone walking, I just followed,” she wrote in the caption.

The ‘Emerald Hill’ actress moved to JB in April 2025 after her apartment lease in Singapore ended, and has since been commuting daily for work, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

MS News understands that she rents a room with a friend in Singapore whenever she needs to stay in town for a few days.

‘Thrilling’ yet ‘scary’ experience on foot

Teh described the walk as “the most thrilling incident of 2026”, but also admitted that it was far from comfortable.

In the short clip, she and several other commuters were seen standing on a narrow strip along the road, with motorcycles speeding past them at close proximity.

“I didn’t expect there to be so many motorcycles,” she noted.

At one point, two men were seen dashing across a busy section of the road. Teh appeared ready to follow, but hesitated as another group of motorcycles approached.

“Super scary,” she commented.

She eventually crossed by following a group of pedestrians who sprinted towards another section of the road where there was no proper pedestrian walkway.

Netizens echo concerns over pedestrian safety

Many netizens shared that they felt anxious watching Teh’s experience, saying it reflected their own frustrations with pedestrian safety along the Causeway.

One motorcyclist commented that riders are equally nervous in that particular stretch, explaining that he often sounds his horn as a warning.

Another user tagged Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, calling for a safer and more clearly designated pedestrian walkway across the strait.

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that relief may be on the horizon, noting that the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link) is scheduled for completion in 2026, which is expected to significantly ease cross-border travel.

Featured image adapted from @juin66 on Instagram.