Giant ad falls off billboard & engulfs car on busy M’sian highway

Milo ad detaches from billboard & lands on car on Malaysian Federal Highway

In a scene straight out of Final Destination, a giant Milo advertisement suddenly detached itself from a billboard and fell onto a busy Malaysian highway. It then landed on an unsuspecting car, completely engulfing it.

Fortunately, according to Malay Mail, no injuries were reported.

Ad suddenly engulfs vehicle

In the 5-second clip circulating on social media, the giant Milo canvas can be seen loosening from the billboard on the side of the Federal Highway.

It slowly falls onto the road, right as a car drives past. The advertisement lands squarely on the vehicle, covering it entirely and completely blinding the driver.

According to Malaysia Baru News, the incident occurred on 7 July at 5.25pm.

While the scene resembled a freak accident from a horror-thriller, the driver managed to escape unharmed.

Some observers noted that maintenance vehicles were present at the billboard, suggesting that repairs might have been ongoing at the time of the incident, reports The Raykat Post.

Netizens urge driver to take legal action

Despite no one being hurt, online users were furious. Many called for accountability, with some urging the driver to sue Nestlé, the brand behind the Milo advertisement.

Another noted that it was fortunate the ad fell on a car instead of a motorcycle.

As of now, no official statement has been released by Nestlé or relevant authorities.

Featured image adapted from VideoViral Malaysia on Facebook.