Man in Taiwan assumes lotus sitting position to ‘heal’ from injuries after car accident

Man in Taiwan sits in lotus position to heal after massive car crash

A man in Taiwan confused police when he suddenly assumed the lotus position and began meditating to ‘heal’ after a traffic accident.

Akin to a scene from a Jin Yong wuxia novel, the man was also seen punching the air, even as one of the cars — damaged in the accident — lay on two wheels beside him.

The man tested negative for both alcohol and drugs, further bewildering observers.

According to TVBS, the accident occurred on Tuesday (7 July) along a highway in Nantou County.

Man ‘heals’ wounds like a fictional martial artist

Footage of the accident shows a grey SUV rear-ending a silver sedan as the former changed lanes.

The collision caused the SUV to roll over multiple times and smash through the guard rails. It then landed with its front wheels lodged on the highway’s side rail and its rear wheels on the vegetation on the other side.

Despite the dramatic crash, what ended up being the centre of attention was the driver himself. The 24-year-old man, surnamed Huang, climbed out of his vehicle and began meditating to ‘heal’ his injuries.

Huang was seen seated in a lotus position, with his hands on his abdomen as he breathed in and out.

Photos seemingly showed a bewildered policeman next to Mr Huang as he “healed”.

This particular method of healing is frequently used by fictional martial artists in wuxia or xianxia novels.

To top things off, another clip even showed Mr Huang placing his arms on his side before punching the air.

Man tests negative for drugs & alcohol

Police said that both drivers, including Huang, tested negative for alcohol. Additionally, the 24-year-old also tested negative for drugs.

Police suspect the accident was caused by mechanical failure and reckless driving. Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from TVBS News on YouTube.