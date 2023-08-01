Adam Road Food Centre To Close From Oct 2023, Get Nasi Lemak Before 3-Month Reno Starts

Adam Road Food Centre Closing For Renovation From 1 Oct Till 31 Dec

Die-hard fans of the famed nasi lemak stall at Adam Road Food Centre should head down soon to get their fix.

The hawker centre located in Bukit Timah is set to close for three months from October 2023 till the end of the year.

The food centre will be undergoing major renovation work during this period, including the toilets, tables, and lights.

Adam Road Food Centre will have tiles, tables & chairs replaced during upcoming renovation

According to National Environment Agency (NEA), the octagon-shaped food centre will be closed for repairs and redecoration from 1 Oct to 31 Dec.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the food centre’s hawker association chairman said tiles, tables, chairs, and lights will be replaced during the upcoming renovation.

There are also plans to renovate the toilet and repaint some areas of the food centre.

Adam Road Food Centre last underwent renovation works in 2016 for 1.5 months.

However, the upcoming refurbishment works are reportedly more extensive. Hence, the duration of this time is twice as long.

Diners Shin Min Daily spoke to look forward to a more comfortable dining environment but hope that it would not lead to a rise in food prices.

Home to one of Singapore’s most famous nasi lemak stalls

Adam Road Food Centre is home to several popular stalls, including three that were recently inducted into the Michelin Bib Gourmand guide:

Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle

Bahrakath Mutton Soup

Datang Warong Pak Sapari

Arguably, the most well-known stall is Sélera Rasa Nasi Lemak, renowned for its fragrant basmati rice.

Even the Sultan of Brunei is a fan of the stall’s nasi lemak and would reportedly order packets of the dish whenever he’s in town.

If you’re a fan of any of the stalls at Adam Road Food Centre, best head down soon before October to get a taste of your favourite meals before the year ends.

