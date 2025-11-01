M’sia coach operator Aeroline suspends trips till 5 Dec, including those from S’pore

Aeroline ordered to suspend operations for a month till 5 Dec

Malaysian coach operator Aeroline will temporarily suspend operations from 6 Nov to 5 Dec 2025.

This affects all scheduled trips during the time period, including those between Singapore and Malaysia.

The announcement was made on Aeroline’s website and social media pages on Saturday (1 Nov).

The suspension was ordered by Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

They said that Aeroline, known for its point to point routes within Malaysia, had continued dropping off passengers at its own designated stops instead of at a centralised bus terminal.

Passengers can get full refunds or hold tickets for another date

Aeroline said passengers who had already bought tickets for travel during this period can choose to receive a full refund or keep their tickets for a later date.

The company added that it is appealing against the suspension, which comes just weeks before Singapore’s year-end school holidays begin on 22 Nov — a peak travel period for families heading to Malaysia.

In its statement, Aeroline said it hoped the Malaysia government would take the opportunity to understand its long-standing role in providing “seamless and convenient point-to-point journeys” over the past 23 years.

“We hope it will give the government some time to realise the contribution Aeroline provides to society,” the notice said.

Centralised terminal is 13km from KL city centre

The Straits Times (ST) reported that all express bus operators must drop passengers off at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Kuala Lumpur’s main integrated bus terminal.

TBS is located about 13km south of the city centre.

Aeroline’s usual drop-off points — Corus KLCC, 1 Utama, and Sunway Pyramid — are located in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.

All three locations are well-known to Singaporeans and popular with tourists.

This is due to their proximity to hotels, shopping malls, and dining options, ST said.

APAD, however, said these areas are not designated for bus pick-ups or drop-offs, citing this as a breach of the operator’s permit conditions.

In an earlier notice issued on 15 Oct, the authority warned that operators who fail to comply could face suspension or permit revocation.

In its statement, Aeroline included APAD’s official e-mail addresses.

They encouraged the public to send appeals supporting the company to them.

“For 23 years, we’ve been more than a bus service — we’ve been part of your journeys, your reunions, your everyday moments,” Aeroline wrote in their Facebook post caption.

“Though our wheels may pause, our commitment to serve and connect people remains as strong as ever.”

