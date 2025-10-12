5 S’poreans injured after bus crashes into M’sia highway signpost, 1 M’sian killed

Bus travelling from Singapore to Ipoh crashes into highway signpost, kills one & injures 28

A tragic accident early yesterday morning saw a bus travelling from Singapore to Malaysia crash into a highway signpost, leaving one dead and 28 injured.

The incident occurred on 11 October at around 3.15am, involving an express bus heading from Boon Lay, Singapore, to Ipoh, Malaysia.

According to Bernama, there were 29 people on board, including the driver, consisting of 24 Malaysians and five Singaporeans.

Malaysian man dies from head injuries after bus crashes into highway signpost

While on the North-South Expressway near Bangi, heading towards Kuala Lumpur (KL), the 60-year-old Malaysian driver lost control of the bus.

The bus veered off the highway, drove into a ditch, and subsequently crashed into a signpost.

It sustained severe damage to its front and side as a result.

A 59-year-old Malaysian man employed in Singapore’s construction sector and seated at the front of the bus died from severe head injuries.

Medical staff found him trapped in the wreckage and pronounced him dead at the scene.

All 28 others on board, including the five Singaporeans, suffered injuries.

Paramedics attended to them at the scene before transporting them to several hospitals for treatment, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Police investigating case as reckless driving causing death

The Kajang police are currently investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

If convicted, the driver faces a jail sentence of five to 10 years’ jail, a maximum fine of RM50,000 (S$15,300), and being barred from holding a driver’s licence for at least five years.

The police chief further appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact the police.

