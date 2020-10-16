Cathay Pacific Offering Affordable Flights To Hong Kong, Travel Bubble Start Date Not Announced

With the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble’s announcement, Singaporeans may already be planning for a trip to the Pearl of the Orient. Thankfully, Cathay is offering affordable HK flights.

Air tickets for flights in Nov may be as cheap as $326.

Cathay has affordable HK flights in Nov

A search on Skyscanner on Friday (16 Oct) shows that return tickets for a trip from 17-24 Nov are $326 at the time of writing.

The touchdown time is later in the day, at 8.45pm. Though it’s just in time for a cha chaan teng late dinner, you may want to add another day to your itinerary for Disneyland.

Airfares fluctuate, so do be on a lookout if you want to jump on a flight to Hong Kong after the travel bubble commences.

Scoot and Singapore Airlines offer other options

As we all have different budgets, you may be interested to know that Scoot and Singapore Airlines (SIA) are offering flights to Hong Kong as well.

Scoot offers 17-24 Nov return tickets for $354.

For those who want to support our national carrier, Singapore Airlines (SIA), tickets come in at $478, $124 more than the Scoot airfare.

It’s noteworthy that the SIA flight times are earlier, therefore perhaps allowing Singaporeans more time to explore Hong Kong.

Stay tuned for air travel bubble start date

While Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed on the air travel bubble in principle, there’s no start date yet.

As such, you may want to continue checking on the airfares should they change.

However, once Singaporeans are given the green light for leisure travel out of our little red dot, do remember to mask up and stay safe, even when overseas.

Don’t forget that you must test negative for Covid-19 before your flight as well.

