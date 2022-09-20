African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported At 2 M’sia Farms, Authorities Order Culling Of Pigs

2 Pig Farms In Malaysia Report African Swine Fever Outbreak On 18 and 19 Sep

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has gradually taken a back seat, there are still other infectious diseases that we have to be wary of.

On Monday (19 Sep), Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) reported an outbreak of African Swine Fever at two pig farms in Perak.

The department has since ordered an “immediate culling” of the remaining pig population at both farms. Thankfully, the condition at both farms is currently under control.

African swine fever outbreak at pig farms are under control

According to The Straits Times (ST), the DVS detected African Swine Flu outbreaks at two commercial pig farms in northern Perak on 17 Sep and 18 Sep.

The outbreaks were detected on 17 Sep and 18 Sep and confirmed through PCR tests.

Upon detecting the outbreaks, the affected farms were isolated and barred from “transporting any pigs and movement of vehicles”.

DVS added that they are conducting surveillance, clinical inspections, and sampling at other pig farms in the vicinity.

Thankfully, the department shared that the outbreak is under control and only detected in the Kerian district.

Immediate mass culling of pig population ordered

DVS shared that the remaining pigs at both farms were culled immediately. They added that they will also be tracking the vehicles used by the affected farm to transport pigs, reports Bernama.

According to the department’s report, the disease is not zoonotic, and therefore cannot spread to humans.

