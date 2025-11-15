TADA driver allegedly asks woman to ‘go to hell’, driver suspended & investigations ongoing

Woman in Singapore encounters ‘aggressive’ TADA driver

After encountering a private hire vehicle (PHV) driver that used threats against her, a woman shared about her negative experience on TikTok.

While she did not specify the ride-hailing service, TADA has since identified itself as the company involved.

TADA confirmed that the driver has been suspended and investigations are underway.

Customer recounts unpleasant experience

In a TikTok post on Thursday (13 Nov), the woman — who goes by the name Lydia — shared what she described as her “worst PHV experience”.

It all started when the driver asked if she knew any shortcuts to her destination.

Although Lydia said that she was unsure, the driver attempted to find some routes of his own — cutting through landed property enclaves and reaching dead-ends each time.

According to the OP, he eventually stopped at an unknown spot and stated that they had reached the destination.

However, the GPS revealed that Lydia was still a 20-minute walk away.

She then offered suggestions to the driver, such as the name of the condominium she was headed to, but this only seemed to provoke the driver, who became “aggressive”.

A clip from the exchange showed the driver asking Lydia “who the hell [she] is”.

“You pay me a few dollars, you treat me like your chauffer,” the driver added.

The driver also accused Lydia of changing the address, before implying that the incident is taking up his petrol and time.

As the journey continued, the driver still insisted that she guide him.

In response, she simply told him to follow his GPS, and the driver turned “increasingly upset and offended”.

Lydia eventually told him to drop her off at the roadside.

However, the driver continued to accuse her of “lying”.

“I’m saving you time, I never put a wrong address. You can check in your account,” she said while exiting the vehicle.

At that point, the driver allegedly asked her to “go to hell”.

Lydia said that she has reported the incident, and added that she will not be using the platform again after the “anxiety-inducing experience”.

TADA suspended driver’s account, investigations ongoing

On Friday (14 Nov), TADA commented on the post, identifying itself as the company in question.

Apart from placing the driver’s account on hold, TADA assured that they are investigating the situation.

In response to queries by MS News, TADA confirmed that they are aware of the incident and have “treated it with urgency”.

TADA reiterated that they have suspended the driver’s account and are working with him to seek a resolution.

“At TADA, we take all feedback related to safety, conduct, and service standards very seriously and we are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for both riders and drivers,” the ride-hailing service added.

Netizens divided on how to handle situation

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to offer suggestions on how the woman could deal with the matter.

One TikTok user who deemed the driver’s threats as assault told Lydia to file a police report.

However, one netizen empathised with the driver, speculating that he might have been facing “financial difficulty”.

They then urged Lydia to “forgive him” and “move on”.

