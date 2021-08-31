Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant & Asia Piling Charged For 65-Person Company Dinner

The Covid-19 pandemic had put a stop to large gatherings and events, but it appears that some still tried their luck even when measures disallowed them.

A restaurant and company will be charged on Wednesday (1 Sep) for breaching Covid-19 measures and hosting a 65-strong company dinner, according to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

While the restaurant was closed over the Chinese New Year period, the company’s name was revealed for the first time today.

Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant & Asia Piling hosted 65-person company dinner

On 6 Feb this year, Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant at The Grandstand on 200 Turf Club Road was the scene of a company dinner hosted by Asia Piling, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

65 people were seated across 9 tables, according to a press release from the Ministry of Sustainability & Environment (MSE) on 10 Feb.

There was a limit of 8 people for social gatherings then, and intermingling between tables was, and still isn’t allowed.

Both to be charged on 1 Sep

SLA said both Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant and Asia Piling will be charged tomorrow for breaching Covid-19 measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Asia Piling’s charge is of organising a gathering involving 65 persons for a purpose that is substantially recreational or personal in character, CNA reports.

First-time offenders can face up to a $10,000 fine or up to 6 months’ jail, or both.

Subsequent offenders can face up to $20,000 fine or up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

Take safe management measures seriously

For the past 18 months, safe management measures have been in place so as to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Contravening the measures have been severely dealt with on each occasion.

We urge all to follow prevailing safe management measures and to not try your luck by having gatherings that are larger than permitted.

