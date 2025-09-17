SBS Transit to launch AI-assisted tyre checks by end 2025, inspections will take just minutes

SBS Transit to roll out AI-powered Tyre Management System, making inspections faster & more accurate

SBS Transit is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline tyre inspections across its bus fleet, with the system slated for roll-out at Seletar and Ulu Pandan bus depots by the end of 2025.

The transport operator announced the initiative in a Facebook post on Sunday (15 Sept), describing it as part of efforts to “future-proof” both technology and talent in the industry.

Faster and more accurate tyre checks using AI

Traditionally, inspecting a bus’s tyres takes between 30 and 40 minutes as technicians need to manually assess for issues such as tyre tread wear, pressure, and possible damage.

With the new automated Tyre Management System (TMS), however, buses will simply drive over a platform equipped with AI-powered sensors and cameras.

Within minutes, the system will capture and analyse tyre data in real time, cutting down inspection times drastically while improving accuracy.

SBS Transit first piloted the TMS at Bedok North Bus Depot before deciding to expand it to other depots.

The transport operator said the move would not only boost efficiency but also improve fleet reliability, ensuring buses remain safe and road-ready.

Upskilling workers alongside technology

But the upgrade isn’t just about smarter machines. SBS Transit stressed that its workers are central to the transformation.

In partnership with NTUC Singapore and the National Transport Workers’ Union, and supported by the NTUC Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, SBS Transit is investing in upskilling programmes to prepare its workforce for AI integration.

One such initiative is the Diagnostic Expert Scheme (DES), a career pathway that develops technicians with specialised expertise in predictive maintenance.

Through structured training, technicians can take on higher-value roles while supporting the integration of AI-driven tools like the TMS.

Mr Mazri Bin Masrah, 52, a Diagnostic Expert, shared how he built up his maintenance knowledge from scratch and has since adapted to using AI technologies in his role.

SBS Transit emphasised that the project is about raising standards for both machines and people.

“Together, we’re not just upgrading our systems; we’re also upgrading opportunities for our people, so that both technology and talent can move forward together.”

Also read: Jeffrey Siow, Sun Xueling & Yeo Wan Ling visit Sengkang West Bus Depot at 4.30am

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.