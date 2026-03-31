Air traffic controller cleared fire truck for crossing before fatal collision with Air Canada plane at New York airport

Air Canada plane collides with fire truck crossing runway

An Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck that was crossing the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on 22 March, killing two.

The deceased were identified as Flight AC8646’s pilot and co-pilot, Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther.

Meanwhile, 41 people were reportedly sent to the hospital, some of whom have been released.

The CRJ900 aircraft, which carried 72 passengers and four crew members, was travelling from Montreal to New York.

Based on a radio transmission recording, an air traffic controller had cleared the truck for crossing, then tried to stop it, but it was too late.

Air traffic controller cleared fire truck to cross

The fire truck was crossing the runway to respond to a separate incident involving a United Airlines flight when it was struck by the plane.

An air traffic controller was heard initially giving clearance for the vehicle to cross part of the tarmac.

Noticing that the Air Canada plane was on the same strip of runway, he frantically tried to correct his mistake.

In a recording of the incident, he could be heard saying: “Stop, Truck 1. Stop.”

The fire truck ended up being ploughed into by the jet plane.

After the crash, a second person tried to console the controller, saying: “That wasn’t good to watch.”

“I know, I tried to reach out [but] we were dealing with an emergency earlier. I messed up,” the air traffic controller replied.

The other party attempted to console the air traffic controller, noting that he “did the best” he could.

What contributed to crash?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has had a long-running shortage of air traffic controllers, with recent estimates suggesting there is a need for at least 3,000.

However, the FAA air traffic control chief, Mike McCormick, noted that LaGuardia Airport is “not a control tower that has perennial staffing problems”.

Additionally, when reporters asked United States (US) Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy about the claims that only one air traffic controller was on duty during the incident, Duffy responded that these reports are incorrect.

Authorities continue to investigate fatal crash

The US National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from Flight AC8646, and officials are expected to reveal more details on the investigation.

Meanwhile, in a video posted on X on 24 March, Air Canada President and CEO Michael Russo said the company is working with authorities.

They have also activated a special assistance team to help the affected passengers and their families.

“Anything we can do now we’re doing, and right now that means focusing on taking care of those impacted by this incident, including their families,” he said.

Also read: 12 dead after UPS cargo plane crashes at US airport, 9 people still unaccounted for

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Featured image adapted from CBC, @GroundNarrative on X.