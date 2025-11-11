12 dead after UPS cargo plane crashes at US airport, 9 people still unaccounted for

UPS cargo plane in US crashes after engine detaches mid-takeoff, causes massive explosion

A United Parcel Service (UPS) cargo plane crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, United States (US), on 4 Nov, killing 12 people, including a child.

The crash triggered a massive fire that sent plumes of black smoke across the city and prompted an emergency shelter-in-place order.

According to a statement from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), UPS Flight 2976 crashed at 5.15pm local time.

According to authorities, nine people are still unaccounted for.

Fireball engulfs runway after takeoff

A clip of the incident showed the aircraft seemingly on fire as it began to take off.

It then slammed into the end of the runway, causing a massive explosion.

Several clips showed the explosion stretched hundreds of metres with a massive plume of smoke covering the airport.

As a result, local authorities issued a shelter-in-place order within a 1.6-kilometre radius of the accident. Schools were also closed on 5 Nov.

The plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, was fully fueled and headed to Hawaii. It carried approximately 38,000 gallons of fuel, leading to a massive fire that spread to the nearby recycling centre.

Engine detached mid-takeoff, causing crash

According to Todd Inman, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the jet’s left engine detached during takeoff.

According to airport surveillance footage, a large fire started from the left wing before Engine 1 broke off and fell onto the airport grounds.

The aircraft managed to lift off and clear the runway fence but crashed into nearby structures, leaving a half-mile-long debris field.

12 confirmed dead and nine missing

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the rising death toll late Wednesday (5 Nov), noting that an 11th person had died, including a child.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg later announced a 12th fatality, adding that nine people remain missing.

Both the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder — commonly known as the black boxes — have been recovered and are now being analysed by investigators.

The FBI is also assisting with the investigation to determine whether any criminal or security elements were involved.

UPS has temporarily halted operations and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

