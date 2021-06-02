Airlines To Ensure Passengers Test Negative For Covid-19 Before Flight To Singapore

Last week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PR) in most overseas countries would have to test negative for Covid-19 before they can depart for Singapore.

More recently, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) clarified that the airlines will be responsible for ensuring that passengers test negative for Covid-19 before their flight.

Source

This will apply to returning Singaporeans and PRs who were affected by the latest measure.

Airlines to ensure passengers test negative for Covid-19 first

Responding to Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) queries, a CAAS director said airlines must check that all passengers have a certificate showing their negative Covid-19 test results before they can board flights to Singapore.

The test certificate must be from one of the internationally accredited labs, clinics, or medical facilities MOH has specified.

Source

All airlines with flights to Singapore have apparently been informed of the new requirement.

Passengers who test positive or do not have the documents won’t be allowed to board their flights.

The airlines will be responsible for bringing these passengers back to the point of departure, reports CNA.

Travellers from most countries to test negative 72 hours before flight

Since 29 May, all Singaporeans and PRs overseas have to test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before returning here.

Those who have spent 21 days in the following places before flying are exempted from the requirement:

Australia

Brunei

China

Hong Kong

Macau

New Zealand

Travellers arriving at sea or land checkpoints will also have to present the same document.

Previously, the requirement only applied to long-term pass holders and short-term pass visitors.

Hope measures will help curb imported cases

As we’re in the midst of trying to push our daily case numbers down, decisive measures like this will hopefully help to curb the number of imported cases.

We hope the airlines will cooperate and ensure that the documents are in place before allowing travellers to board their flights.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from my_cottage on Flickr.