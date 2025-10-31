Albanian PM says AI minister pregnant with 83 AI children to assist party MPs

Albania’s PM announces AI minister ‘Diella’ pregnant with 83 children at Berlin event, audience bursts into laughter

As governments around the world look into integrating artificial intelligence (AI), it seems Albania is already two steps ahead, with its AI ‘Diella’ not only already a minister but also reportedly pregnant with children.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama previously appointed Diella in Sept as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in his Cabinet.

She appears as a woman resembling actress Anila Bisha, wearing traditional folk clothing.

Rama claimed that the AI bot would select winners of public tenders for government contracts to ensure they were “completely free of corruption”.

‘Pregnant’ Diella’s 83 AI children to assist Albanian Socialist Party MPs in their role

On 26 Oct, Rama took things a step further while speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD).

“I owe you to share for the first time that Diella is pregnant,” he said, resulting in laughs from the audience members.

“She is expecting 83 kids, each kid for one member of our Parliament.” Albania’s ruling party, the Socialist Party, currently holds 83 out of 140 seats in Parliament.

Rama explained that each AI child would act as a virtual assistant to “inform and suggest” the Socialist Party Members of Parliament (MPs) on how to react.

“These kids will have all the knowledge of their mum about the EU legislation.”

“If you go for a coffee and forget to come back to work, when you come back, these kids will tell you what was being said when you were not there and if your name was mentioned.” He further claimed.

Diella also appeared on the BGD screen, answering the interviewer’s questions about her planned policies.

“If I’m invited next year,” Rama joked, “I’ll bring with me 81 more screens to have all the kids of Diella here.”

Opposition MPs throw bottles at PM over AI minister in government

Diella’s inclusion in the government has sparked controversy, especially among opposition MPs.

During the 18 Sept Parliament session to present the new government, the opposition refused to vote in protest over Diella’s inclusion.

“Diella is not a vision, but a virtual facade to hide this government’s gigantic daily thefts,” Democratic Party MP Gazment Bardhi claimed.

The Parliamentary session ended with Democratic Party MPs flinging bottles and copies of the Constitution at PM Rama.

