‘I still love Bella’: Aliff Aziz refuses to divorce wife despite multiple cheating allegations

Aliff Aziz says ‘no’ to divorce from wife Bella Astillah

Aliff Aziz has made headlines yet again after refusing to divorce his wife Bella Astillah.

The Singaporean singer-actor told the Federal Territory Lower Syariah Court today (4 April) that he needs more time to make a final decision.

Bella had given an emotional interview on Wednesday (3 April) where she claimed her husband cheated on her 11 times, including with her younger sister.

She filed for a second divorce last month after Aliff’s close proximity saga.

Aliff refuses to divorce wife

According to The Star, Aliff told the court that he refused to divorce his wife, claiming he still loves her.

“This isn’t a decision I can make in just one day, I need time. I don’t agree [with the divorce]. I still love Bella,” the 33-year-old actor confessed.

Meanwhile, Bella was baffled by her husband’s decision not to proceed with the divorce.

The Malaysian singer-actress told reporters she was “very tired” as this was not her first time filing for divorce from Aliff.

“This is the second time I’m coming to court. Does it seem like I like going back and forth?” she said.

Aliff caught in close-proximity incident

On 9 March, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) raided an apartment unit in Kuala Lumpur and arrested Aliff and actress Ruhainies for suspected khalwat or close proximity.

After the arrest, Aliff took to Instagram to apologise for the incident, claiming reports “exaggerated” what had happened.

Ruhainies also issued a statement shortly after, urging the public to refrain from speculations.

A few days later, the two clarified that Ruhainies had invited Aliff to join her family for dinner at her apartment and denied any romantic connection.

However, Bella has since claimed that Aliff had visited Ruhainies’ home at least eight times, reported Berita Harian.

Bella claimed husband cheated 11 times

In a recent press conference during an iftar or breaking-of-fast session in Selangor, Bella accused her husband of cheating on her 11 times.

She claimed she had proof that Aliff cheated on her on multiple occasions, including with her younger sister Eriqah Astillah.

“I loved Aliff so much that I was willing to throw away my own family,” she shared.

In May 2019, photographs of Aliff and an alleged underage girl went viral online, leading to Bella’s first divorce filing.

A few days later, more photos of the actor kissing a different woman at a club circulated on the Internet.

The photos surfaced after Bella had previously forgiven her husband for other cheating scandals.

Case to be revisited in June

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Aliff’s lawyer told the court during the couple’s divorce hearing that his client disagreed with Bella’s divorce filing.

“I state that the defence does not agree with the request submitted by the plaintiff and continues with the next process, which is JKP,” he said.

As the two were unable to reach an agreement, the judge ordered the couple to appoint a conciliatory committee (JKP) in their divorce case.

The case will be revisited on 4 June this year.

