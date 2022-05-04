Aloysius Pang’s Final Film Will Air In June, It’s Our Last Chance To See Him On Screen

Actor Aloysius Pang’s Posthumous Film To Air In June 2022

It has been three years since Singapore’s media and entertainment industry lost beloved local actor Aloysius Pang.

Fans, family and friends who miss him can see him in action very soon — on the big screen.

On Tuesday (3 May), actor-host Dasmond Koh, who was also the mentor of the late actor, made an Instagram post about “The Antique Shop”, a Thai horror film starring the late Aloysius Pang.

In the post, Mr Koh wrote a moving letter to Aloysius as well, hoping that he would “watch this film with a smile”.

Aloysius Pang’s final movie releasing in Thailand on 2 Jun

Dasmond Koh announced that The Antique Shop would be released in Thailand on 2 Jun. He previously revealed to Lianhe Zaobao that filming for Aloysius Pang’s last movie is ongoing in Thailand.

The production was halted for two years after Aloysius’ death on 23 Jan 2019.

Aloysius had finished parts of filming for this movie in Thailand, Mr Koh said.

The original plan was for Aloysius to return to Singapore for a separate shoot after completing his reservist training in New Zealand. He was then supposed to head to Thailand for about a week to wrap up film production.

Hopes Aloysius will “watch this film with a smile”

On the same day of the movie poster release, Mr Koh penned an emotional letter to the late Aloysius.

We’ve translated the message below.

Here’s a letter for you. Are you well? Are you working hard in the world you belong to, as always? The #TheAntiqueShopMovie, which you started but didn’t manage to finish, is finally completed after experiencing a delay due to the pandemic.

He added that the film had been changed into a trilogy, featuring NoonTalk Media’s actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo.

In addition, K-pop singer Bae Jin Young, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto, Thai actors Phiravich Attachitsataporn, guncharlie and Chayapak Tunprayoon will be in the movie.

I hope you, a good showbiz kid, will watch this film with a smile. Did you know that when I made two trips to Thailand for the post-production work and saw your scenes play on the screen, my emotions felt complex. Apart from what I shared with you, you should understand the things that my heart wanted to say but I didn’t say out loud.

While The Antique Shop will be released in Thailand on 2 Jun, Mr Koh added that he will give more details on when the movie will be released in Singapore.

Mr Koh also thanked the filming crew and members of his agency for their support and hard work, and said NoonTalk Media artistes would be waiting to see Aloysius’ big-screen performance.

A bittersweet farewell for Aloysius Pang

This movie will be our last, precious opportunity to see Aloysius on screen again.

Though it may be heartbreaking to witness how our homegrown actor has left us at a young age, let us celebrate the milestones he has achieved over the years.

We hope this film will immortalise Aloysius’ talents so that we can continue to remember him fondly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Aloysius Pang on Instagram and Dasmond Koh on Instagram.