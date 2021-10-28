Amazon Opens New Office At Asia Square In CBD, Aims To Create 200 New Jobs By End-2022

Due to Singapore’s strategic location in Southeast Asia, many multinational companies (MNCs) are often attracted here.

Hence, we have been seeing many MNCs entering our local market, bringing both economic benefits to the country and providing jobs for the locals.

On Wednesday (27 Oct), Amazon announced the opening of its new office at Asia Square in the Central Business District (CBD) area.

The new office has a total of 100,000 square feet spread across 3 floors and will hold up to 700 employees.

With the expansion, they plan to expand their local workforce, with 110 jobs available. Additionally, they will be aiming to add more than 200 new jobs in Singapore by the end-2022.

Amazon opens new office in CBD

The opening of Amazon’s new office in Asia Square in CBD signals the company’s ongoing commitment to invest in Singapore.

Furthermore, with the new office, Amazon aims to create more jobs for locals in Singapore. The company is mainly looking to expand its Consumer business and Corporate functions departments.

Apart from the 110 new job openings in Singapore, Amazon says they’ll add another 200 jobs by the end of 2022.

From 2019 till the present day, Amazon has created over 1,000 direct jobs and have approximately 2,000 full time and part-time employees in Singapore.

New office to showcase Amazon’s journey in Singapore

Amazon’s new office has a vibrant design, and also showcases Amazon’s history and leadership principles.

Additionally, they have created a wall featuring their milestones and key events on their journey in Singapore.

Prominent wall panels can be seen highlighting core company values such as “Customer Obsession”, “Learn and Be Curious”, “Best Employer”, and many more.

The office will also be “localised” by featuring Singapore’s vibrant culture, such as naming rooms after local streets and landmarks.

There is even a wall allocated to feature iconic Singlish phrases such as “paiseh” and “bojio”.

Spaces in the office to cater to employee welfare

Amazon said conducive workspaces will be created for employees, with height-adjustable desks and individual lockers. Teams requiring more privacy can gain access to 33 quiet rooms and 12 phone booths spread across the office.

Open space offices often have an issue when it comes to picking up calls, so the phone booths and quiet rooms will be a godsend to all.

There will be 2 training rooms provided for employees which can double up as a physical town hall event space.

However, since Amazon is not all about work, they have created spaces to boost employee morale. Employees can unwind at the pantry and mini café, which includes Nespresso coffee machines and game tables.

This consists of amenities such as billiard, foosball, and electronic darts.

Those who’d rather have a round of interactive game boards can enjoy a friendly competition of Scrabble and Chess.

Amazon’s expansion brings new opportunities for Singapore

The Country Manager of Amazon Singapore, Henry Low, mentioned that the company hopes the new office will help their staff to have flexibility and ample space.

Hence, it would motivate employees to “collaborate, co-create, and continue to innovate on (their) customers’ behalf.”

Additionally, the expansion could push Singapore towards becoming a leader in the global digital economy.

Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong also said this move by Amazon shows that Singapore is being recognised as a destination for innovation.

This further reinforces Singapore as a regional technology hub. Senior Vice President of Digital Industry Singapore, Ang Chin Tah, showed his excitement for the partnership and opportunities it will bring.

Look out for new jobs created by Amazon

We’re glad that a big MNC like Amazon has decided to expand their business in Singapore as it would bring more opportunities to both the country and the locals.

Hearing about the perks and having a glimpse of their new office in Singapore would surely make one interested to join the company.

Interested individuals who are keen to work at Amazon can look out for opportunities on their website.

