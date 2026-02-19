Cancer patient allegedly dies of stress after enforcers stopped ambulance from using bus lane in Philippines

Enforcers stop ambulance from using bus lane

A cancer patient allegedly died due to stress after traffic enforcers flagged an ambulance transporting her to her medical check-up and banned it from using a bus lane in Metro Manila, Philippines.

The ambulance driver, Manuel Palileo said enforcers from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) flagged the vehicle at 6am on Tuesday (17 Feb).

The ambulance was on the way to the Stage 4 cancer patient’s medical check-up and had used the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway.

The EDSA Busway is a dedicated lane for authorised buses, helping public transport users avoid heavy traffic on other lanes.

Patient’s daughter claims mother died from stress

The patient’s daughter, Riza Valencia, said the ambulance driver had explained the severity of her mother’s condition to the enforcers.

This commotion resulted in the ambulance being held up for 30 minutes.

However, the enforcers allegedly insisted that a scheduled medical check-up is not a valid reason to use the bus lane.

While the ambulance was later allowed to use the EDSA Busway, Ms Valencia claimed that the stress had caused her mother to pass away upon their return home to Bulacan Province, next to Metro Manila.

“When we brought her home, she was gone. We carried her, but she couldn’t move anymore. She was gone. Her stress was too much,” Ms Valencia told Interaksyon.

She added: “The stress they gave my mother before she left, they can’t take that back, even if they fire everyone in position.”

Ambulances allowed on bus lane

SAICT official Rayson dela Torre reportedly reiterated in a news interview that medical checkups are not valid reasons to use the EDSA Busway.

“We will not accept the patient’s medical check-up as a reason because this is scheduled with the hospitals they will go to. We can only allow life and death situations to be treated,” he said.

However, in a memorandum addressed to dela Torre on 18 Feb, Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez highlighted that on-duty ambulances are allowed on the bus lane.

He added that on-duty ambulances can use the busway regardless of the patient’s condition.

SAICT Head relieved from role

Mr Lopez directed dela Torre to explain the incident and state why he should not receive disciplinary action.

However, the Acting DOTr secretary has relieved dela Torre from his role as SAICT head.

SAICT was also instructed to reorient its enforcers assigned to the EDSA Busway on policies issued by the department.

