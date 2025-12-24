Ambulance crashes into multiple motorists after beating red light in M’sia, injures 8 people

Multiple people sent to hospital after ambulance beats red light and crashes into motorists waiting at traffic light

An ambulance crashed into a group of motorists after running the red light at an intersection in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday (22 Dec).

The incident, which occurred at 8.10am along Jalan Usahawan 6, Setapak, injured eight motorists, including a 9-year-old girl.

A viral dashcam video circulating on social media shows that the ambulance collided with a moving car before crashing into the motorists who were stopped at the traffic light.

Ambulance drivers are required to slow down during traffic

According to The New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur Police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa stated that initial investigations revealed the car, which the ambulance struck, was moving on a green light.

Meanwhile, the ambulance had entered the intersection at a red light, with its emergency lights and siren activated.

“However, the ambulance driver is still required to slow down when approaching and entering a traffic light intersection,” he clarified.

After the two vehicles collided, the ambulance skidded and struck several motorcycles and a car that were waiting at the red light.

One motorcyclist sustains serious injuries

“As a result of the accident, a 40-year-old male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, including a fracture to his right thigh,” Mr Zamzuri revealed.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old female driver of one of the cars was not injured.

All other victims, including the ambulance’s 24-year-old male passenger, a 30-year-old man driving a car, and a 9-year-old female pillion rider, suffered minor injuries, according to The Star.

The victims then received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The ambulance was not carrying any patient at the time of the incident, but was on its way to pick up one.

Case under investigation for careless driving

Mr Zamzuri said two of the motorcyclists involved have yet to file police reports, as they are still undergoing medical treatment.

Currently, police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, or careless and inconsiderate driving.

Mr Zamzuri urged witnesses to contact the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation.

Featured image adapted from Info Bencana Pahang dan Luar Pahang on Facebook.


