Ambulance in Thailand blares siren & runs red light without patient onboard, hits & kills motorcyclist

Ambulance in Thailand runs red light without patient, fatally hits motorcyclist

An ambulance in Thailand has sparked controversy after running a red light with its sirens blaring — despite not carrying a patient — and crashing into several motorcyclists, killing a 45-year-old woman.

According to Khaosod, the incident occurred at around 8.25pm at an intersection along the highway connecting Chiang Mai and Lampang.

Surveillance footage shows a group of motorcyclists passing through a green light when a speeding ambulance from the opposite direction runs the red and collides with them.

One rider is seen being thrown several metres by the impact.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene, where they found four injured individuals, including a woman in critical condition who required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals, where the 45-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries despite resuscitation efforts.

Ambulance criticised for speeding & using sirens without patient onboard

After footage of the collision surfaced online, many Thai netizens criticised the ambulance for speeding through a red light despite not transporting a patient.

In response to mounting public concern, the Southern Amarin Rescue Foundation, which operated the vehicle, issued a public apology and clarified the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In Thailand, it is common for first responders handling emergency dispatches — including hospital transport and fire response — to be volunteers from rescue foundations.

According to the association, the ambulance had been dispatched to a dry grass fire near an industrial estate, prompting the driver to activate the sirens and proceed through the red light in an effort to reach the scene swiftly.

The association stated that the driver has been formally reprimanded for violating traffic rules and was ordered to refrain from running red lights moving forward.

He has admitted full responsibility and is currently cooperating with police as legal proceedings unfold.

In addition, the association has pledged to cover the full educational costs of the late victim’s seven-year-old daughter until she completes high school.

