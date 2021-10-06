Amoy Street Fish Soup Stalls Sees Long Queue On 6 Oct Before Opening Hours

As the impending closure of Amoy Street Food Centre nears, some foodies have been heading down to visit their favourite hawker stalls before the centre closes for 3 months.

The hawker centre might be home to a number of popular stalls, but the one that commands the longest queue is arguably Han Kee Fish Soup on the 2nd level.

On Wednesday (6 Oct), days before the closure, a netizen spotted a long queue at the fish soup stall prior to its opening.

About 30 minutes after the stall began operations for the day, the queue apparently doubled in length.

9 customers in line 10 mins before Amoy Street fish soup stall opens

On 6 Oct, netizen Mok Melvin visited Amoy Street Food Centre to have a taste of Han Kee Fish Soup before its 3-month closure from next Monday (11 Oct).

Despite arriving at 10.20am, roughly 10 minutes before the stall’s opening, there were already 9 customers in line.

When the stall opened at about 10.30am, 5 more customers had joined the queue.

Melvin reportedly waited 20 minutes for his turn and remarked that the auntie had a superb memory that allows her to memorise the orders of 12-15 customers.

Like most customers, Melvin ordered himself a hearty bowl of clear sliced fish soup alongside a bowl of rice.

Afterwards at about 11.10am, when he was done with his meal, Melvin glanced at the queue and saw that it had doubled in length to about 30 customers.

Home to many popular stalls

Where there is good food in Singapore, there almost surely is an accompanying queue, and there’s no better example to illustrate that than with Amoy Street Food Centre.

Home to a number of stalls awarded with the Michelin Bib Gourmand, queues are almost a permanent phenomenon at the food institution.

If you’ve never been to Amoy Street Food Centre and would like to find out what the hype is about, check out this food guide that our foodie colleagues have curated.

Do order takeaway during this period

Given the number of popular stalls at Amoy Street Food Centre, it’s perhaps no surprise to see longer-than-usual queues in the days leading up to its temporary closure.

However, especially if you’re older, you’re recommended to do takeaways instead, and perhaps minimise the time you spend at places like hawker centres.

This does mean not joining long queues.

However, given the high number of community Covid-19 cases, it might be wiser to tahan our cravings and visit the hawker centre again when they reopen next year.

