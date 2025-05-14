‘In our world things will always evolve‘: Redditors say anchor tenants are shutting down due to failure to adapt

Redditors say anchor tenants are shutting down due to failure to adapt

Anchor tenants were once a cornerstone of the mall culture here, with many Singaporeans growing up with department stores like BHG, Isetan, and Robinsons.

But as online shopping becomes the preferred option for many Singaporeans, the need for physical stores — including anchor tenants — has seemingly declined.

A netizen recently took to the Singapore Subreddit to express their sadness over the decline of such retail giants in Singapore, sparking a discussion on whether the “era of megastores” has ended.

OP notices increase in anchor tenant closures

The OP began their post by lamenting that anchor tenants have been “closing left and right” in recent years, referencing several major closures:

Robinsons (2020)

BHG Bishan (March 2025)

Isetan Tampines (set to close in Nov 2025)

The thread starter also noted declining footfall in other major retailers such as TANGS, OG, Courts, and even IKEA.

“Is the era of megastores over?” the OP asked.

The OP also bemoaned employees who “lose their jobs” with such closures, especially since many of them are “usually so nice”.

At the same time, the OP felt that physical stores had something unique to offer — they allowed customers to see products in person.

Netizens blamed anchor tenants’ failure to adapt

Several users echoed the OP’s sentiments and attributed the decline to changing shopping habits.

Many noted that shoppers have moved away from traditional department stores, favouring brand-specific outlets and online platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

One user explained that brands now prefer setting up their own retail spaces, cutting out the middleman and earning more through direct sales — a model that has left anchor tenants struggling to stay relevant. Some commenters harshly blamed it on the retailers’ failure to adapt.

“In our world, things will always evolve, it’s up to the brands to make sure they keep up with their times and not get complacent,” one Redditor said.

The user also highlighted retailers like Mustafa, The Green Party, and Don Don Donki, who’ve managed to survive by apparently catering to their niche customers’ needs.

Singaporeans apparently do not find department stores appealing anymore

Another Redditor added that old-school department stores like Isetan and BHG “are no longer appealing to locals and tourists,” arguing that better deals can be found online or overseas.

A self-declared “overseas shopper” shared that Singapore’s retail scene “offers little compared to other countries,” citing high prices and limited choices.

“Service levels aren’t exactly great either,” the commenter said.

Another user offered an interesting perspective, pointing out that store closure need not equate to failure. Elaborating, he said store owners might have shifted to new business models and that closures could be part of a larger transition plan.

