Influencer Andrew Tate seen partying in Hong Kong despite facing rape charges in 2 countries

Andrew Tate spotted partying in Hong Kong despite rape charges

Right-wing and “manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate recently posted videos of himself partying in Hong Kong despite facing rape and human trafficking charges in two countries.

The 39-year-old personality is a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, who boasts 11 million followers on X.

His 36-year-old brother, Tristan, who faces similar charges, was also spotted with him in Hong Kong.

Supporters surround brothers in the city

Tate posted a video of himself and his brother being surrounded by supporters at Lan Kwai Fong on X last Saturday (14 March).

Notably, most of those who approached and took photos with Tate were men, including young adults.

On the same evening, Tate posted two videos of himself and Tristan in a karaoke room with several young women.

In two of the videos, Tate described himself in the caption as “Top G”, a slang term he popularised, meaning “high value man”.

On 15 March, Tate also uploaded a video of himself and a few individuals on a luxury yacht in Victoria Harbour.

Some locals condemn brothers’ presence in Hong Kong

Videos and photos of the two brothers in Hong Kong reportedly sparked heated discussions among locals on Threads.

According to Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), among those who posted selfies with the brothers are lawyer David Fenn and jewellery entrepreneur Michael Liu. They also referred to Tate as “Top G” in their captions.

Liu, who served as a judge in Miss International Hong Kong 2025, was also identified as one of the individuals on the yacht with Tate.

Meanwhile, some local netizens condemned the brother’s presence in the city.

They questioned why the brothers were allowed entry into Hong Kong, despite their charges.

Brothers charged in Romania and UK

According to HKFP, the brothers were charged with human trafficking and forming and organising a crime group to exploit women in June 2023. Tate was also accused of rape.

In Aug 2024, they faced new allegations in Romania, including sex with a minor and trafficking underage individuals.

Prosecutors in the United Kingdom (UK) then authorised 21 rape and human trafficking charges against the brothers in May 2025.

Last month, Romania lifted the travel ban on the two brothers, citing a request by an unnamed entity.

However, HKFP reports that it is suspected to be the Trump administration.

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Featured image adapted from @Cobratate on X.