Andy Lau almost falls off 4-metre platform during Shanghai concert, said it was more slippery than expected

Andy Lau almost falls off 4-metre platform during concert in Shanghai

Last Friday (5 July), Hong Kong singer-songwriter and actor Andy Lau nearly fell off an elevated platform during his ‘Today…is the Day’ concert in Shanghai.

The 62-year-old was in the midst of executing a knee-slide move.

He has since apologised to his fans, expressing that the stage was more slippery than he had thought.

Andy Lau slid rapidly across platform when performing knee-slide move

In a clip posted on Douyin, Lau was first seen running across the platform as he attempts to reach for a female performer, who was on the ground.

When he was about to reach the platform edge, he broke into the knee-slide move.

However, he ended up sliding rapidly across the platform.

The singer used both of his palms to steady himself and prevent his potential fall.

Gasps from the audience could be heard.

According to South China Morning Post, fans estimated that the elevated platform was three to four metres tall.

Apologised to fans the following day

The following day, Lau personally apologised to his fans for causing them the scare.

He noted that he didn’t expect the stage to be that slippery and that it was an accident.

“I will take good care of myself,” he reassured his fans.

To prevent the incident from reoccurring, the platform’s height was reduced for Lau’s subsequent performance.

He also made sure to kneel a safe distance from the edge of the stage instead.

The singer will be bringing his ‘Today…is the Day’ tour to Singapore this October.

