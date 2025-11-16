2 men arrested after fight at durian stall in Ang Mo Kio, 1 more sent to hospital

Fight reportedly broke out between employees of durian stall in Ang Mo Kio

An argument between two employees of a durian stall in Ang Mo Kio reportedly escalated into a physical altercation that eventually involved at least three people.

The brawl took place on Saturday (15 Nov) night at Block 530 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Several police officers seen at Ang Mo Kio durian stall

A Shin Min reader named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said he saw several police officers and vehicles at a durian stall in the block.

He later heard that the employees of the stall had gotten into a fight.

A photo he shared showed the officers surrounding a man in a white shirt sitting in a chair, with paramedics attending to his injuries.

When reporters arrived the scene, those involved in the fight were not present, but two police officers remained to conduct investigations.

The police later left with a clothes rack believed to be a piece of evidence.

3rd employee of Ang Mo Kio durian stall also got involved in fight

A customer at a coffee shop next door told the Chinese daily that the incident was believed to have started when two employees started arguing for unknown reasons.

The man, who declined to be named, said he heard that the two did not like each other and eventually got into a fight.

It is understood that a third employee later got involved, possibly taking the side of one of the combatants.

The police questioned both parties and took them into custody.

One of the employees had started work only 2 days ago

The stall’s owner, 41-year-old Ms Zhao (transliterated), was interviewed by the paper on Sunday (16 Nov).

She said she had heard a commotion that night and realised that the two employees were already fighting.

She did not know why they were fighting, but said that one of them had worked there for about eight months and got along well with everyone.

The other employee had started work only two days ago, she added.

The clothes rack was used as a “weapon” during the fracas.

Now that both of them have been arrested, only Ms Zhao and another employee were left manning the stall the next day.

2 men arrested for affray

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the fight at about 10pm on 15 Nov.

Two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested for the offence of affray.

A third man, aged 52, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 10.15pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Two others were assessed for minor injuries, but both declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

